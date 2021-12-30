From Boy to Man

Modern Manhood: The Podcast

In the last episode of the second season of Modern Manhood, I wanted to know and understand what it would be like for young men right now graduating and going off into the world. By looking back at other people’s experience of being 18. With guests, Jake Stika, Jonathan Reed, Trevor Mayoh from Next Gen Men, and one of our producers Samantha Nzessi.

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

