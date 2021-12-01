From Chaos To Confidence

While our stories have the power to shape us, it’s the decisions we make that define us. However, for so many of us, it can be so easy to fall victim to the narrative of the past and all the roadblocks that have kept us from believing we deserve better.

Natalie Crawford is a confidence and transformation coach who is helping her clients to overcome those invisible but very real obstacles of self-doubt, fear, and empowering women to turn their pain into power.

This interview was such a rare and beautiful moment where I genuinely got swept away in Natalie’s story and her incredibly vulnerable and courageous sharing of those defining moments in her life.

Natalie did not hold back in this episode and her ability to openly share some of the most painful memories in her life paints a truly inspirational portrait of resilience and grace.

