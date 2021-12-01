Get Daily Email
From Chaos To Confidence

From Chaos To Confidence

The Own Your Truth Podcast with Ken Cervera

While our stories have the power to shape us, it’s the decisions we make that define us. However, for so many of us, it can be so easy to fall victim to the narrative of the past and all the roadblocks that have kept us from believing we deserve better. 

Natalie Crawford is a confidence and transformation coach who is helping her clients to overcome those invisible but very real obstacles of self-doubt, fear, and empowering women to turn their pain into power. 

This interview was such a rare and beautiful moment where I genuinely got swept away in Natalie’s story and her incredibly vulnerable and courageous sharing of those defining moments in her life. 

Natalie did not hold back in this episode and her ability to openly share some of the most painful memories in her life paints a truly inspirational portrait of resilience and grace.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

