From Scars to Stars: Unveiling Life’s Purpose Through Trauma Healing

Today I want to share the realness of my journey with trauma and how it has impacted my life, my choices in men, my parenting and even my business in the long run.

You see trauma impacts everything.

Our world has not always been so knowledgeable or understanding to it. Matter a fact, we still really have no clue as to how it all works and bleeds through our lives.

In the intricate threads of my life, shadows cast their presence, echoing the unresolved pains of yesteryears. My exploration through internal work, therapy, coaching, and various modalities like tantra, structural integration, facia release, art therapy, reiki, and quantum touch has become a courageous dance with my shadow self. It is an unwavering commitment to push beyond comfort zones, facing demons that lurk in the depths.

Past marriages, a convergence in the wounded spaces, reflected my unhealed traumas. I attracted partners who mirrored and supported the pain I carried within. It was a subtle dance, and the relationships became a mirror reflecting the work that awaited within as they brought with them further traumatic experiences from marital rape, domestic violence, self-abandonment, even bankruptcy and living on welfare, poor boundaries in all ways including relationship style and sexual desires, enabling of my partners traumas, and utter chaos and consistent upheaval, which created a space of trauma for my children as well as myself.

As a mother, I have been determined to break the chains of co-dependency that bound my own upbringing. Connecting effortlessly with my children, I vowed long ago not to be a helicopter parent but a guide, a supporter. My role was to be their biggest cheerleader, not imposing my will but fostering an environment where they could embrace their authentic selves. The ghosts of co-dependent parenting wouldn’t haunt my journey.

The path of healing has been diverse, a symphony of modalities harmonizing to unlock the doorways to my shadow self. From therapy sessions delving into the depths of my psyche to personal coaching guiding me through the labyrinth of my emotions, each modality added a unique note to the transformative melody.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tantra, a dance of energy and connection, became a sacred exploration of self and other. Structural integration and facia release, a physical unraveling of the emotions stored in the body. Art therapy, a canvas where emotions painted their truths. Reiki and quantum touch, energy modalities unlocking the flow within. The amalgamation of these practices became the alchemy of my healing.

Shadow work is no easy feat; it requires a courageous confrontation with the demons residing within. Internal battles always unfold, challenging the very fabric of ones being. But with each step into the darkness, I have discovered the transformative power of embracing the shadows.

Motherhood has played a pivotal role, steering me away from repeating the patterns of my co-dependent past. My commitment to guide rather than control allowed my children to blossom into their true selves. The echoes of my co-dependent upbringing have been silenced, replaced by a conscious effort to break the cycle.

In my role as a mother, I am their cheerleader, an unwavering supporter of their unique journeys. The desire to control yielded to the wisdom of gentle guidance. It has always been about creating a space where authenticity thrived, where they could explore, stumble, and soar without the weight of imposed expectations.

The journey through shadows continues, an ongoing exploration of self-discovery and healing. The shadows, once feared, are now embraced as allies, guiding me to the depths of my authenticity. As I unravel the layers, I find the courage to face myself unapologetically almost every day.

Gratitude echoes through the symphony of healing modalities, marital challenges, and the joys of motherhood. Each note contributes to the melody of my existence. The shadows, once perceived as adversaries, have become integral partners in the dance of life for me.

In this dance with my shadow self, I celebrate authenticity. No longer bound by the echoes of co-dependency, I continue to guide my children to find their voices, embracing their uniqueness. The journey is ongoing, a celebration of the authentic self, free from the shackles of the past.

The really cool thing that occurred from the depths of my wounds and the shadows of my trauma was the profound revelation of purpose. The journey through my own healing has become the cornerstone of my life’s mission and business endeavors. Guided by the belief that God intends for us all to thrive, my work with individuals is deeply rooted in the lessons learned from my personal healing journey. Every modality, every step into the shadows, and every triumph over adversity has sculpted the foundation of my purpose — to facilitate transformative experiences that lead to a life of thriving. It’s not just about healing; it’s about thriving. The echoes of my own struggles resonate in the support I offer, creating a space where others can embark on their journey towards a life filled with abundance, joy, and fulfillment.

The dance with shadows is a lifelong journey for all of us, an ongoing process of self-discovery and transformation. It’s a path we all walk, a continuous exploration that weaves through the fabric of our lives. The shadows, once embraced, become stepping stones to the life we desire. In the dance with our shadow selves, we manifest a reality intricately woven with the threads of our truest desires.

You Absolutely Can Have It All!!!

“I never feel judged by you Rene’. That’s why I can move through my trauma with so much ease. You just get me. “ — Carrie Woods

“Are you yoda? You understand things like I cannot even explain. Thank you for helping me shift into my desired life.” — Joseph Malone

As always loving you from here,

NOW ITS TIME FOR YOU TO SHINE!

Drop your thoughts on this share in the comments and SMASH the share button to help someone else overcome their wounded self.

Rene Schooler

#bigfamily #TraumaRecovery #traumainformed #traumahealing #authenticity #successmindset #healingjourney #lawofattractioncoach #miracleminded #lifecoaching #parenting

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jessica Wilson on Unsplash