At the time of this recording, Emily Hartstone will have been hospitalized twice to receive the vital treatments she needs for her ongoing battle with Leukemia and severe graves disease.

She also will have taken more than a few Zoom calls from her hospital bed and/or removed the IVs from her arm in order to meet her clients at an important event.

As the CEO of From The Hart Management LLC, a motivational speaker, and purpose-driven entrepreneur, Emily’s extensive career in sales and event management for non-profit trade organizations is driven by something deeper than success or accolades.

This episode is about the deeply personal and core beliefs that keep Emily grounded in her truth as she fights to make a difference every day.

After multiple surgeries, hospitalizations, and dark nights of the soul, her mission to empower the next generation of change-makers is stronger than ever before.

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

iStock image