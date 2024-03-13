Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

From the Hart

From the Hart

Own Your Truth Podcast with Ken Cervera

by

At the time of this recording, Emily Hartstone will have been hospitalized twice to receive the vital treatments she needs for her ongoing battle with Leukemia and severe graves disease.

She also will have taken more than a few Zoom calls from her hospital bed and/or removed the IVs from her arm in order to meet her clients at an important event.

As the CEO of From The Hart Management LLC, a motivational speaker, and purpose-driven entrepreneur, Emily’s extensive career in sales and event management for non-profit trade organizations is driven by something deeper than success or accolades.

This episode is about the deeply personal and core beliefs that keep Emily grounded in her truth as she fights to make a difference every day.

After multiple surgeries, hospitalizations, and dark nights of the soul, her mission to empower the next generation of change-makers is stronger than ever before.

 

 

 

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

