Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Get Disciplined When Writing a Book [Podcast]

Get Disciplined When Writing a Book [Podcast]

Effective discipline comes down to understanding your personality type.

by Leave a Comment

 

On the 13th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re cracking the proverbial whip! Face it, we all need a little whip-cracking in our lives to help us stay on task–especially when it comes to writing a book. And why is that? Because when we look at everything that must be done to get that book to publication, it can be quite overwhelming!

.

.

Effective discipline comes down to understanding your personality type. You aren’t going to take the steps you need if you aren’t gelling with the process. So let’s talk about these major personalities and get you going on the right track to clobber that book to-do list in a way that makes the most sense to you. If you are a person who blazes through their duties, you might not dig checking a box.

Three of the Five Ways to Get to the Same Place: The Finish Line (Hey, we can’t give it all away…yet!)

  1. If you are a blazer/attacker and even a procrastinator… Schedule a chunk of time or getaway to a place that will take you out of your world.
  2. Chip, chip, chiparooooo. Every day schedule a time that is non-negotiable.
  3. Where can you make time in your day? Yes, you do, too, have time!

The goal is not to make it overwhelming! Make it doable. I’ve helped a ton of authors with their books, and those who finish all have one thing in common. THEY DID IT! Sorry to yell, but that’s worth hollering about!

That’s it for this chapter of the podcast! Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!

This post was previously published on Jhilcreative.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares21

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x