Get Disciplined When Writing a Book [Podcast]

On the 13th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re cracking the proverbial whip! Face it, we all need a little whip-cracking in our lives to help us stay on task–especially when it comes to writing a book. And why is that? Because when we look at everything that must be done to get that book to publication, it can be quite overwhelming!

Effective discipline comes down to understanding your personality type. You aren’t going to take the steps you need if you aren’t gelling with the process. So let’s talk about these major personalities and get you going on the right track to clobber that book to-do list in a way that makes the most sense to you. If you are a person who blazes through their duties, you might not dig checking a box.

Three of the Five Ways to Get to the Same Place: The Finish Line (Hey, we can’t give it all away…yet!)

If you are a blazer/attacker and even a procrastinator… Schedule a chunk of time or getaway to a place that will take you out of your world. Chip, chip, chiparooooo. Every day schedule a time that is non-negotiable. Where can you make time in your day? Yes, you do, too, have time!

The goal is not to make it overwhelming! Make it doable. I’ve helped a ton of authors with their books, and those who finish all have one thing in common. THEY DID IT! Sorry to yell, but that’s worth hollering about!

That’s it for this chapter of the podcast! Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!

