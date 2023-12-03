Get Past Fear of Her Rejection

Maybe you’ve had this experience.

You met your wife. You fell in love. And then somewhere during the course of your marriage, she turned sour on you.

You no longer experience openness from her.

She’s not as chill or go with the flow as she used to be.

She doesn’t appreciate you the way she once did.

She even outright rejects you at times.

Do you experience rejection from your wife?

Rejection is one of the most difficult things a man can experience from his partner.

It often happens in the bedroom. And that can be the hardest as it impacts our sense of manhood and our confidence in being lovable.

Yes, let’s face it, in a long-term relationship or marriage, sex is a primary way that a man feels loved by his partner.

Do you experience sexual rejection from your partner?

If so, there’s a lot more here than sexual compliance. Even though some men act that way.

Many guys try to take all things into consideration, her emotions, her workload, all she’s dealing with, and they take that on as their problem to fix.

But it’s a transactional way to try to get love and put a stopgap on the rejection. And it doesn’t work.

Do you try to make your wife happy to avoid rejection?

There’s another kind of rejection too, which can be just as challenging as sexual rejection, as it goes another layer deeper.

It’s a rejection of who you are, your ability to speak your truth, how you feel, and how you’re experiencing her in the relationship.

Maybe you want to simply say it would be nice “if you complained less” or “I wish you’d not come down on me so much.”

But you clam up because you know it won’t be received well. If that’s you, now you’re also living in the fear of rejection.

Rejection from his woman is a punch in the gut for a man. And fearing rejection hits even deeper.

What if instead you could transform rejection from being a gut punch into a superpower that works for you?

Check out the video below where I break down how to use rejection for your benefit.

Want the headline of the video above?

Get on top of rejection. Understand the difference between the fear of rejection versus the actual experience of rejection.

The fear can tear you down daily as a low level frequency and anxiety, eventually causing you to become timid and withdrawn.

The actual rejection is quite survivable. And learning to brush it off is the key to your freedom and confidence with her.

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

iStock image