Getting to Inbox Zero With A Virtual Assistant

The dream for most business owners is to reach that much-desired state known as inbox zero, with every email properly replied to and everything labeled and sorted so it can be referenced when needed.

The issue is that email is like cleaning your home. As soon as you get the dishes done, there’s another one in the sink. Do you do them a little at a time, or wait for them to stack up? Your business demands timely responses, but it also demands your time to be put to productive use so your business can grow.

Time spent on email adds up quickly. The ideal solution is to have someone else handle your inbox for you. An email virtual assistant who can follow up with your clients, manage your inbox, and provide relief.

While many business owners desire exactly these results, they can’t see how this could be possible for them. Emails are personal communications. They are essential to business. They need to stay on brand, be timely, and meticulously organized. How could someone manage your inbox as well as you can?

Hiring An Experienced Email Virtual Assistant

There is one key element that is overlooked when entrepreneurs jump to the assumption that they can’t trust anyone to handle their inbox.

Professional business owners who want to protect their brand do not just hire anyone. They hire a professional with experience.

You can work with professionals who have spent many hours managing business inboxes like your own. That means they have a deeper understanding of how essential email is to a successful business. They also understand what an organized inbox looks like, how important it is to properly notify a business owner of an important email, and how to respond to common emails with an approved script.

Consider The Long Term Needs Of Your Business

Massive corporations hire teams full of people to handle incoming emails. The individuals who are higher up in these companies also hire personal assistants to manage their individual inboxes.

These companies have a lot at stake with their email, so they work with the best help they can find to manage their communications in the most effective way for their employees and their customers.

If your business grows to reach your five-year goals, will you have time in your day five years from now to properly respond to your emails? Five years from now, will that be the best use of your time? Is it truly the best use of your time today, if you want to reach those five-year goals?

Your small business is important to you. It’s personal. That’s why you need to bring in the kind of experienced professionals who can help your business grow.

The Dream of An Organized Inbox

Does your inbox feel chaotic? It’s amazing how fast it can get that way. How do you find the right email when you need it? How do you know which emails need to be replied to right away?

So many emails ask the same questions and can be quickly replied to with a basic script and a little extra attention. But how do those emails get sorted from the ones that need deeper replies?

How do you keep up with sorting your email, replying to it all, and remembering to check your spam folder for important emails that might slip through?

Hiring an email virtual assistant isn’t just about getting yourself out of your inbox so you can spend more time doing your most relevant work. It’s also about getting help from an experienced professional who can help you organize your emails.

When you feel overwhelmed by the state of your inbox, that overwhelm state can take up precious mental space. Instead of getting to work on sorting your inbox, or doing other tasks for your business, you can waste time feeling stressed and just trying to figure out what’s happening in your inbox.

Signs You Should Hire An Email Virtual Assitant

• You feel stressed about the state of your inbox.

• You have more work you could be doing instead.

• You’re missing emails.

• You feel chained to your inbox to the point you can’t focus on anything else.

Your emails are replied to in a timely fashion. Clients and customers are happy with your responses and your business has a reputation for being trustworthy and responsive. You don’t feel stressed about checking your inbox and feel free to put your time toward growing your business.

These are all beautiful goals for entrepreneurs, and entirely achievable with the help of a trusted virtual assistant to manage your emails.

What’s holding you back from gaining the time and peace of mind of having your emails handled for you?

