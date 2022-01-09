Glenn Youngkin Is Wrong on Marriage Equality [Video]

.

Glenn Youngkin’s opposition to marriage equality is yet another example of how far outside the mainstream and out of touch Youngkin is — not just with a large majority of Virginians, but the majority of Independents and Republicans who support marriage equality as well. His relentless anti-equality messaging as he closes out his campaign is proof that fundamental fairness and equality are at stake in this election. The choice facing Virginians could not be more stark between Terry McAuliffe, a champion for LGBTQ+ equality who will ensure every Virginian is treated equally, lives free from fear, and thrives, and Glenn Youngkin, an extremist whose opposition to marriage equality and threats to allow businesses to discriminate will make the Commonwealth far less welcoming.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 it really scares me to my bones it makes

00:03 my hair stand up on edge to think that i

00:05 might have a governor that doesn’t

00:07 consider our family important

00:10 [Music]

00:19 carolyn and i have a long lovely life

00:21 together we’ve been together for 36

00:23 years it really was a falling in love

00:25 with each other

00:30 we talked about our future and what were

00:33 our dreams we wanted to own a house

00:35 together

00:37 as years went on we found a way to have

00:39 a child

00:40 and through most of our lives we’ve had

00:42 to

00:43 cobble together supports because of the

00:46 lack of legal recognition

00:48 she’s now 23 at the point that we gained

00:52 marriage equality

00:53 we had already lived a life where

00:56 the courts the public considered us

01:00 legal strangers

01:03 what worries me about a potential

01:06 governor yank yunkan is that he wouldn’t

01:09 care about our families that he would

01:11 simply tolerate our families and it

01:14 really scares me to my bones it makes my

01:17 hair stand up on edge to think that i

01:19 might have a governor that doesn’t

01:20 consider our family important we pay our

01:23 taxes we work hard and the fact that we

01:26 might have a younkin administration that

01:29 would work against that progress really

01:32 scares me our family is built on love

01:35 [Music]

01:58 you

—

