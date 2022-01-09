Glenn Youngkin Is Wrong on Marriage Equality [Video]

.
Glenn Youngkin’s opposition to marriage equality is yet another example of how far outside the mainstream and out of touch Youngkin is — not just with a large majority of Virginians, but the majority of Independents and Republicans who support marriage equality as well. His relentless anti-equality messaging as he closes out his campaign is proof that fundamental fairness and equality are at stake in this election. The choice facing Virginians could not be more stark between Terry McAuliffe, a champion for LGBTQ+ equality who will ensure every Virginian is treated equally, lives free from fear, and thrives, and Glenn Youngkin, an extremist whose opposition to marriage equality and threats to allow businesses to discriminate will make the Commonwealth far less welcoming.
