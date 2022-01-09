Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Glenn Youngkin Is Wrong on Marriage Equality [Video]

Glenn Youngkin Is Wrong on Marriage Equality [Video]

Glenn Youngkin’s opposition to marriage equality is yet another example of how far outside the mainstream and out of touch Youngkin is — not just with a large majority of Virginians, but the majority of Independents and Republicans who support marriage equality as well.

Glenn Youngkin's opposition to marriage equality is yet another example of how far outside the mainstream and out of touch Youngkin is — not just with a large majority of Virginians, but the majority of Independents and Republicans who support marriage equality as well. His relentless anti-equality messaging as he closes out his campaign is proof that fundamental fairness and equality are at stake in this election. The choice facing Virginians could not be more stark between Terry McAuliffe, a champion for LGBTQ+ equality who will ensure every Virginian is treated equally, lives free from fear, and thrives, and Glenn Youngkin, an extremist whose opposition to marriage equality and threats to allow businesses to discriminate will make the Commonwealth far less welcoming.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
it really scares me to my bones it makes
00:03
my hair stand up on edge to think that i
00:05
might have a governor that doesn’t
00:07
consider our family important
00:10
[Music]
00:19
carolyn and i have a long lovely life
00:21
together we’ve been together for 36
00:23
years it really was a falling in love
00:25
with each other
00:30
we talked about our future and what were
00:33
our dreams we wanted to own a house
00:35
together
00:37
as years went on we found a way to have
00:39
a child
00:40
and through most of our lives we’ve had
00:42
to
00:43
cobble together supports because of the
00:46
lack of legal recognition
00:48
she’s now 23 at the point that we gained
00:52
marriage equality
00:53
we had already lived a life where
00:56
the courts the public considered us
01:00
legal strangers
01:03
what worries me about a potential
01:06
governor yank yunkan is that he wouldn’t
01:09
care about our families that he would
01:11
simply tolerate our families and it
01:14
really scares me to my bones it makes my
01:17
hair stand up on edge to think that i
01:19
might have a governor that doesn’t
01:20
consider our family important we pay our
01:23
taxes we work hard and the fact that we
01:26
might have a younkin administration that
01:29
would work against that progress really
01:32
scares me our family is built on love
01:35
[Music]
01:58
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

