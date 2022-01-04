Gods, Guns, & Greed [Podcast]

On the 15th episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About, we are meeting a multi-talented woman: life strategist, author, minister, entrepreneur, and corporate leader, SharRon Jamison wants to set the record straight about the experiences affecting the female population as we work to understand the decisions our sisterhood made this year–especially the election, where we learned that a shit ton of white women voted for Trump! What?!?!

Since women are typically seen as nurturers, who are very loving and compassionate, it’s difficult to grasp why so many voted for Trump. It’s at odds with what we would believe women want: no children in cages, non-assaults on our bodies, respect, to walk fearlessly in the world, and the list goes on. SharRon reminds us that Trump magnifies what is wrong in our world, that racism existed before he darkened the White House’s door, and so did a whole bunch of other injustices.

Those are a few takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast. Here are three more.

SharRon defines racism so simply that we all can relate: racism takes people’s hope and then blames the person for not taking action. Invite yourself to think about if evangelicals are bowing down to the pharaoh of white supremacy? When it’s put that way, it really makes you think… Research proves that by the time a black male child is five years old, he is already being streamlined to move from preschool to joining the mass jail incarceration of other brown and black folk.

Today, more than ever, it is important that white women and black women talk to each other and be in connection because we cannot learn without being in the struggle right beside our sisters. It is not enough to slap a black square up on your Facebook profile and call that support.

It’s also possible to be working alongside the people who need the most help without understanding the gravity of what you are working toward, without understanding the issues and what needs to be talked about. It is a white woman’s duty to listen, to let herself be led, to use her voice to affect change.

You need to listen to this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast to get the truth from the source. SharRon is a black woman, telling it like it is, and we owe it to her and an entire population of people targeted for dehumanization to listen. You can’t comprehend how far-reaching racism is when you look through your own lens, so borrow SharRon’s to learn what you don’t know.

About SharRon Jamison

SharRon Jamison is a life strategist, author, minister, entrepreneur, and corporate leader who is committed to helping you BE who you were born to be, and not settle for what society has taught and told you to be.

If you’d like to learn more about SharRon Jamison, visit her website at https://sharronjamison.com. Be sure to look for her new book, Deciding To Soar 2: Unwrapping Your Promise.

