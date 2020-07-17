Good Things About the Coronavirus

This year 2020 has truly been devastating. The dreadful Coronavirus has rampaged through the globe, trespassing the borders of nations — the powerful and the small — leaving tens of thousands dead in its wake. And as of the midst of July, there seems to be no alleviation in the suffering caused by the Coronavirus. Are we in for the long haul? The top epidemiologists are certain than we are in it for the long term. So what can we do to console ourselves? I believe that we can and should find the flipside.

There are many ways the coronavirus can be a good thing to society, and I am aware that this might sound a morbidly callous thing to say for many a brave soul have been taken by the virus. However, I believe in their memory and for their sake, we must and should change how we function and these five good changes would be of much benefit to societies worldwide:

A transformation in the use of technology Climate change Global partnerships and multilateralism Investing in the health sector Big government

A transformation in the use of technology

Before COVID-19 struck, for some reason or another, working from home was ostracized. This may have been due to corporates having rules to stop their workers from delivering from home. Perhaps collaboration as teams must have been difficult. Kids at home might have been seen to be severe and unacceptable interference with working hours. Working from home seemed like a disconnect from the traditional concept of what a workplace should be. But this ignores how much technology has advanced with many online tools to overcome these problems. We realized now that these barriers were simply artificial. Workplaces could go virtual, and quite easily so. Video calling now happens at the touch of a button. At an individual level, it’s easy to see how such work culture was liberating. No need for work clothes, or travel, or for uncomfortable chairs!

Despite not everything being virtualizable, it’s interesting to see what can be. Lecture halls, for example, surprisingly, can easily go virtual. This is because of the great improvement in video collaboration platforms, and general internet speeds which has made virtual meetings much effortless to conduct. Most students did have devices that could have made use of such technology before COVID, but as they say, necessity is the mother of invention.

There’s a strong likelihood that some of these new approaches to teaching and working might still linger on. They offer great flexibility of time and place since both teachers and students could connect from home. It is arguable also easier to organize and administer. Course materials could be easily accessed and shared. Students are likely to engage more. It gives a feeling of one-to-one participation and bashful ones feel more comfortable contributing in an online class.

The downsides of online engagement such as the strain on data usage and the need for technological devices, such as good microphones and webcams, are something that schools and universities would choose to invest in. After all, they would no longer need desks, chairs, and large lecture rooms.

Elsewhere, the COVID crisis has boosted the push for virtual reality and telemedicine. It’s possible for some of the healthcare to go virtual as doctors choose to consult with their patients remotely, to avoid transmission of COVID. This could be of benefit to the patient with mild illness who seeks a consult without having to disturb their daily routine or the ill and sick patient who finds it difficult to walk to the doctor’s office.

The push for virtual reality has been immense. As people stay stuck at home, the need for socialization for good mental health, among several other reasons, shouldn’t be ignored. Virtual reality could help people who’re isolated and quarantined to experience life. They would simply have to put on devices that could take them to their class or workplace or a sports stadium!

And most importantly, as people stay at home, the need for online communities has been greater than ever. No longer do people just want to disappear into computer screens playing games. They crave social interaction and something to get off the isolation. Computer screens could help with this too, as they desire new online places and social media to hang out.

Climate change

One great aspect of the discourse in tackling COVID is the use of science and scientific experts in making political decisions. People were keen to understand how the mask and social distancing helps reduce the spread of infection and how a vaccine will be the ultimate way out. Experts were propelled to the front of the television and the news to provide information on the virus and how best to go about protecting public health.

And people did see the impact that they made. As lockdowns went into place and social distancing came about, the incidence of viruses dropped. Graphs were presented to demonstrate to the public how they help “flatten the curve”. The people see what could be achieved when scientists are brought into the sphere of political decision making.

And yes, the science on climate change is clear. Maybe in the future, people would welcome climate-change scientists into the political process and decision making when they realize the threat the climate could have on us in the future. They would buy into the changes the government could make to tackle this, even with great cost to the economy. After all, if we could make radical changes to our life and workstyle to deal with COVID, we could do the same with climate change.

People are motivated to behave differently when they see the impact they have made. Most of us did wear masks and socially distanced ourselves, even at the cost of our discomfort. But we did it out of collective solidarity and collective good. This could teach us how we could overcome challenges later on as well. It could help us move away from the hyper-individualistic culture we’ve been creating for ourselves. We would realize how our fates are linked.

People are motivated to behave differently when they see the impact they have made

However, this would need governments to get involved too. It could be easy for them to use the enormous spending on the COVID crisis and the damage to the economy to justify relaxation on environmental regulations. This, when it was our disregard for the environment and nature that landed us the pandemic in the first place. We’ve run out of money, they’d say. How can we possibly invest in renewable energy, when our economies are struggling to get back on its feet again.

But we can only hope that some of the wise thinkers amongst the leaders would use this opportunity to click the “reset” button. And restrict how industries come roaring back. We saw the clearer skies and the fresher air, and we need that. Polluted air is a silent killer. This is the ideal time for a rethink and to come back as a better version! We should consider the new regulations as just another cost of doing business. A real cost though, one that could save lives!

However, as they say, old habits die hard. We should see climate change as something near and close. A very real threat to humanity. Something that we can learn from scientists. We should be encouraged to use work and study from home. This could help with traffic and reduce our energy consumption. Give that fiber-optic connection and 5G! We should plant more trees!

And governments should raise taxes on fossil fuels. Expand and install cleaner public transport. The lower interest rates could be the ideal opportunity to invest in infrastructure that helps counter climate change.

Global partnerships and multilateralism

Pandemics virtually by definition inflict illness and deaths across many countries. The virus is truly global, causing deaths from Brazil to the USA to India and Australia and every place in between. It simply doesn’t understand and respect borders. There were national efforts to deal with the viruses. Some nations choose to go into lockdown much earlier than others. Countries weren’t all affected the same way at the same time, giving an opportunity for countries to learn from each other and to reform their approach as the days went by. This was truly a global effort to understand this new virus, with scientists sharing information about the virus, its transmission, and treatment options with each other. Many of these scientists based their work on experiences in Africa, a continent that has faced many epidemics in the past.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A lot of critical patients needed ICU care. In fact, there was and still is an unprecedented demand for intensive care facilities and treatment. Doctors from other specialties had to train themselves for intensive care treatment a short notice. Experts held global online conferences, making use of this new found love for online meetings. You’ve had senior intensive care specialists, in the UK for example, advising doctors in Pakistan taking up intensive care. This was multilateralism showing its usefulness once again.

The search for a working vaccine for the virus, at the time of writing this, is intensely being pursued by organizations in different countries, When it does become available, it would not be just national property. Hopefully, the international community will assure there is universal access to the vaccine and it doesn’t become an issue of rivalry between nations. The pandemic has proved to us why multilateralism need to be strengthened, but there are dangers lurking by.

We have common challenges, and it requires global organizations to deal with these

The World Health Organization has come under criticism lately for its handling of information, guidelines, and protocols relating to the new virus. But even it’s fiercest critics have to admit how the WHO helps in global access to information and resources to deal with this situation, realizing that the globe is as strong as it’s weakest health care system. It requires just a few cases in a far off distant land for another pandemic wave.

In the future, these insights would be significant for public support of multilateralism. Our futures are shared and link, and not just for trade and economic success. The world has indeed become so much so smaller with not just faster and easier internet connectivity but global travel being at an all-time high pre-COVID. We have common challenges, and it requires global organizations to deal with these.

Investing in the health sector

It wasn’t a world war that finally froze the globe. It was something invisible. A virus. Not everyone didn’t see this coming though. We’ve had epidemiologists and other health experts in the past warning about a pandemic caused by a respiratory virus. There are lots of such viruses with animal reservoirs, and animal-to-human transmission is unpredictable. The spread by droplets and air, instead of food, water, or sex, makes the infection unrelenting. It was just a matter of time before a respiratory tract infection would lead to a pandemic. So why hadn’t governments invested in having a reserve of ventilators and intensive care beds?

But now we know better and hopefully, governments will now choose to invest in pandemic prevention and treatment

Instead, we saw military spending and investments increase over the years with investment in military tools and hardware. But now we know better and hopefully, governments will now choose to invest in pandemic prevention and treatment. We would have a reserve of ventilators and intensive care ready to face any new challenge. This is in addition to reserve field hospitals and medical personnel instead of just reserve military troops. We would see an increase in spending in health care systems, to make it more shock and pandemic proof. We might see the emergence of strong socialized medicine. This pandemic was best dealt with by public health systems with test kits distributed fairly, and patients allocated to intensive care units according to availability. There was a strong need for coordination to make sure the burden isn’t felt in one specific.

Big government

Due to lockdown and social distancing measures, many businesses were severely affected. Some of them had to close down permanently. Governments released many relief and economic bailout schemes for businesses to survive this period. There was an increase in demand in welfare including unemployment benefits. The public may have to cover this extra spending with increased taxes in the coming years. But would there be austerity measures?

People would have seen the importance of welfare and big government in getting through tough times and the safety net it provides for the most vulnerable economically, the unemployed. It could interestingly have a parallel to the “vulnerable” in terms of those people who are likely to suffer a severe form of COVID if they were to get the infection — that is elderly and the immunocompromised. Such folks were given extra protection with elderly care homes following strict isolation procedures. Would people start seeing the economic and welfare world the same way and expect the government to provide extra protection and safety for the “vulnerable”? A collective system of insurance?

People would have seen the importance of welfare and big government in getting through tough times and the safety net it provides for the most vulnerable economically, the unemployed

In addition, the pandemic period has seen us involved with government officials more. Americans tuned in daily to hear leaders, government and public health officials give some guidance and information. People appreciate the critical role the officials play and how the government had to get massively involved to get them out of the crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic could easily be the most pressing challenge we’ve faced in recent times. But it could also be the ideal opportunity to harness a new sense of solidarity. Where countries and peoples will rise to face other challenges ahead, like climate change and economic inequality.

