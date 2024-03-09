Gorick Ng and Shuo Chen: One Email Away From an Epic Love Story

By Brian Wish

On the One Away Show, we share personal stories about life-changing experiences that usually focus on how they apply in the professional realm. Today however, we will look at one of the most interesting personal stories I’ve encountered – that of Gorick Ng and Shuo Chen.

Gorick is the Wall Street Journal best-selling Author of “The Unspoken Rules: Secrets to Starting Your Career Off Right “, and Shuo is a General Partner at IOVC, a business-to-business investment fund focusing on startup. Both Shuo and Gorick are Lecturers at the University of California, Berkeley, where they both teach courses on Entrepreneurship.

Gorick and Shuo have an epic love story that began with them being introduced in college and waiting 10 years to date due to unforeseen circumstances and distance. Recently, Gorick and Shuo were engaged on a business trip to Brazil, and then married each other in December 2022 in Shuo’s grandfather’s living room. How did their story unfold? Find out in this special episode on the One Away Show.

In this episode, Gorick, Shuo, and Bryan discuss:

How their incredible love story unfolded

The value of choosing “this AND that” over “this OR that”

Building a career that fulfills and excites you

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

