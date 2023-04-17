Got Her Number? This Is When You Should Call

Picture the scene. You’re at Wholefoods doing your weekly food shop when you bump into Miki, a gorgeous Asian woman who you chat to for exactly 15:47 excitingly flirtatious minutes by the fruits and vegetables aisle. This encounter ends with her putting her number in your phone, telling you to text her sometime, and leaving you so happy you float your way home like she’d secretly put ecstasy in your mineral water.

However, eventually you do indeed get home and when that happens the stark truth of your situation comes to bear because you have absolutely no idea when you should reach out. Tomorrow? In two days time? Three?

When exactly is the best time to contact the lovely Miki?

You haven’t got a freaking clue.

You don’t want to be needy, but you sure as hell don’t want to lose your chance either so you just don’t know what to do. Well worry not, meu amigo, because I’m going to shed some light on this conundrum right the hell now. It’s honestly as simple as this:

The best time to call or message a woman is whenever the heck you want

You don’t need to sit and wait an arbitrary number of days for her to think you’re ‘not needy’. Just reach out to her when you feel like it. Now I’m gonna spend the rest of this post explaining why so hang onto your hats and strap yourselves in because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.

You ready?

Here come the pain!

Assume she wants to hear from you

People who say you should wait a specific number of days before contacting a woman are wrongfully assuming a couple of things. The first thing they’re wrongly assuming is that the girl in question isn’t that into you and wouldn’t be excited to see that you’ve DMd her.

Now I don’t know what you think, but I’m telling you that’s a pretty defeatist way of looking at the world. There’s no reason whatsoever to assume that this girl wouldn’t be tickled pink to hear from you and thinking anything else is just selling yourself short. Also; the simple fact is that people tend to see you the way you see yourself. If you walk around thinking you’re someone that no one should give a crap about, it’ll program you to act in a way which causes them to have the very opinion of you that you’re scared of them having!

Waiting to message a girl because you’re scared she’ll think you’re needy comes from a fear-based belief that you’re not compelling to be around. And you know what? That’s like taking an axe to the neck of your potential future with her. Now don’t get me wrong; you won’t necessarily mess things up by waiting to text, not at all. However; if you have this fear in your head, you’ll screw things up further down the line as you demonstrate through your words and actions that you know you’re not good enough and she slowly loses interest as a result.

You don’t need to deliberately act aloof for her to want you, not at all. You just have to get over your own internal shit and realise you’re a great human being. It’s this mindset she’ll find compelling, not how long you wait in-between your messages.

The second thing they’re wrongly assuming is that even if she is really into you, she’ll get put off by you messaging her ‘too early’ and suddenly decide you’re a loser.

And does that make any sense whatsoever? If you gave Miki your number and she texted you 4 hours later, would you be upset? Would you think she was needy? I highly doubt it. You’d either be freaking thrilled or moderately pleased. The only way you’d be upset was if you just didn’t want to give her your number to start with, but there’s no reason to assume that she’d think that way about you.

At the end of the day, if she’s not into you, she won’t like you any more just because you waited 2 weeks to reach out. She’ll still think you’re a twat no matter what. And just so we’re clear; I’m not saying that you should message a girl instantly either, not at all. I’m just saying that if you want to do so then knock yourself out because there’s no reason to think she’ll be anything less than happy for you to do so. Anyway; this brings me to the real reason why men wait before messaging women, which is that:

Men wait before messaging women to act like they’re cool

It took me a few years to realise that, but it’s really true and when you internalize it, you’ll see where your true focus should be. When you sit down and wait 3, 4, or 5 days to message a woman, why are you doing it? You’re doing it because you want to give her the impression that you’re out living an active life. You want her to think you’re out with friends, dating other women, going rock climbing, hosting parties or doing other cool things, right? You basically want her to think you’re a high value guy and you know what? The truth is that waiting to call could help to give her that impression; but, here’s the thing:

The best way to make women think you’re a cool guy with a cool life is to be a cool guy with a cool life

Rather than sit down and play silly little games, just work to become the person you’re pretending to be when you wait to call or message. Spend time working on yourself and become more confident. Find a great circle of friends, develop hobbies, interests, and a great career that you care about. The more of an interesting and active life you’ve got, then the busier you’ll be, and the less time you’ll have to be invested in any one person. And this means that you’ll naturally be more likely to not message them right away.

You won’t be doing it because you’re trying to give off a false image. You’ll just be busy living your life.

But again, I’m not telling you to wait before reaching out. Just do so whenever you feel like it and carry the relaxed confidence that comes from knowing you’re a great man who’s deserving of a woman’s interest.

It’s really that simple. Tchau, amigo.

Chaos is a ladder.

Excelsior.

Ciaran

