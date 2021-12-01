Get Daily Email
Hawkeye's 'LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG' Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited!

Hawkeye’s ‘LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG’ Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited!

Catch up with Kate Bishop’s canine companion! ‘Lucky the Pizza Dog’ Infinity Comic launches on Marvel Unlimited!

by

 

Just in time for Kate Bishop’s small-screen debut, Lucky the Pizza Dog is getting his own story! On Wednesday, November 24, the LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG one-shot launches exclusively on Marvel Unlimited in the Infinity Comics format.

 

LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG

Writer, Artist & Colorist: Jason Loo

              Editor: Caitlin O’Connell

 

In LUCKY DELIVERS, Kate Bishop waits for her pizza to arrive. And waits. And waits… What’s a Hawkeye’s best friend to do but some investigating of his own? You can count on Pizza Dog to save the day… and dinner! 

Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app available on For iPhone®, iPad®, Android devices™ and web. For more information on new Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited

************

Images courtesy of Marvel

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

