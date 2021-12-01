Hawkeye’s ‘LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG’ Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited!

Just in time for Kate Bishop’s small-screen debut, Lucky the Pizza Dog is getting his own story! On Wednesday, November 24, the LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG one-shot launches exclusively on Marvel Unlimited in the Infinity Comics format.
LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG
Writer, Artist & Colorist: Jason Loo
Editor: Caitlin O’Connell
In LUCKY DELIVERS, Kate Bishop waits for her pizza to arrive. And waits. And waits… What’s a Hawkeye’s best friend to do but some investigating of his own? You can count on Pizza Dog to save the day… and dinner!
Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app available on For iPhone®, iPad®, Android devices™ and web. For more information on new Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited
Images courtesy of Marvel