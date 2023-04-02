He Is the Right One, If These 6 Things Happen

Did you know that soulmates are a belief held by 73% of people and that 74% of men and 71% of women hold the belief that they will one day meet their only true love?

Shauna H Springer, A licensed psychologist who studies relationships and lifestyle, asserts that:

In a healthy relationship, people can develop to be soulmates over time.

What does it imply? In essence, you might not initially be soulmates, but you and your partner may develop into soulmates if you keep sharing the love for one another and be in a happy, healthy relationship.

Because of this, it’s critical to ensure that your boyfriend is truly the right fit for you.

There is this popular saying;

“When you finally meet the right one for you, it suddenly becomes clear why everyone else was so wrong,”

Here are six signs he is the right one.

1. You will always want to talk to him about things.

You tend to run to this person the most whenever you hear good news. The same reaction occurs whenever you receive bad news. You feel compelled to discuss your life’s developments with him, and he feels the same way about you.

Also, these don’t have to be big things. Perhaps you enjoy telling each other stories about your day. Most importantly, you two enjoy sharing your stories. Even if you are not particularly knowledgeable about the topic at hand, neither of you will ever stop listening to the other.

In a communication-based relationship like this, you can rely on one another and trust one another. A sure sign of a soulmate is knowing that you can always go to him with your problems and that he will be there for you!

2. Even though you’ve seen each other in your worst states, you still love each other.

He has seen you at your most minimal, ugliest places. He has witnessed your cracking under stress. He has observed your rage-inducing yelling. He understands what it’s like to be with you during your time of loss.

And yet he is still present and adores you without reservation.

This is a clear indication that the love is sincere. If he has already observed you in those circumstances and has remained by your side, he may be the ideal match for you! Keep in mind that this means you should love him even when he’s at his worst!

3. You always communicate honestly and openly with him.

The significance of honesty and open communication in any relationship cannot be overstated. It can mean the difference between a relationship surviving and crashing and burning in arguments and disagreements.

Rather than trying to “win” an argument, your objectives should be to talk about the situation and come to an understanding with each other. Validating feelings while presenting facts is required for this. If he is the right person, he will listen to what you have to say without dismissing you or making you feel bad.

Additionally, you are aware that this communication is always sincere. He believes what you say, and you trust what he says. You also know that he will tell you if he ever has a problem with what you’re doing. You won’t be kept in the dark or forced to guess what’s going on. That is a perfect partner-type relationship!

4. He demonstrates that you can trust him completely.

If he goes out late, you never worry that he might be having an affair. However, you should be more worried about his safety than about him getting close to someone else.

This doesn’t mean you will not have nosy considerations. You might sometimes have trouble overcoming your unfounded feelings of jealousy. But positive thinking prevails throughout. Logic tells you that he will never harm you.

He is yours if you know you can trust him no matter what. An important aspect of security is trust.

5. He takes the time to plan things.

A man who eagerly plans dates for you is not a common man. However, planning may extend beyond dates. It also applies to events that are more significant, complicated, and serious.

If you want to plan a vacation, you’ll need a partner who regularly pulls out his planner. This is because planning is a management task. Many people mistakenly believe that performing such managerial duties is simple. If he’s doing half the planning, he probably will also do half the work and chores. And who isn’t interested in that in a soulmate?

6. He has made it clear that you are the right person for him, and he acts in that direction.

Commitment can sometimes frighten people. It does not imply that they are bad people, rather, it suggests that they may not yet be ready to even consider the “right one.” Therefore, a partner who declares his love for you and desires to remain with you forever is on the right path!

Naturally, people can say things without intending to. Don’t let someone who talks big but doesn’t act like it! But if your boyfriend does what he says, you should trust him, It’s a match made in heaven if you share his feelings too.

Final Thoughts.

The search for your soul mate can certainly appear daunting. It becomes easier, however, once you realize that a soulmate can simply be a good person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life.

You may have already met your soulmate without even realizing it! This idea of being “destined” for someone else is very important to us. In the end, if he treats you well, loves you unconditionally, and displays these characteristics, then, my friend, you might have found The One!

Photo credit: Martin Guido on Unsplash