Head Butler’s Ridiculously Simple, Always Thrilling Holiday Ham

Christmas Day will be unusually busy for me. Several locations. Tightly scheduled events. One thing I don’t need to worry about: the main course.

This recipe has been a holiday favorite of two wives, which is more than I can always say about myself. It comes from a long-departed friend, Gene Hovis, a dazzling cook and exceptional human who made it all the way from a small town in North Carolina to the Best Dressed List.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a dozen people coming to dinner — you’ll want these leftovers.

One caution: If you buy a pre-sliced ham, no one will be happy.

Prep time: 5 minutes. 6 basic ingredients. Insanely good.

Cooking tip: set the ham in a tin foil pan. Or, better, two. It’s so much easier to dispose of a sticky foil pan than spend fifteen minutes scouring one you value.

HOLIDAY HAM

serves 10-12

16-18 pound ready-to-eat ham, pre-cooked, with bone in (A smoked ham is okay; an unsmoked ham is better. But do NOT get a spiral-cut ham — the edges will overcook.)

l box dark brown sugar

l/2 cup Gulden’s mustard

l/2 cup bourbon

l/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

l cup honey

2 tablespoons ground cloves

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix ingredients. Pour over ham.

Cook in oven for 2-3 hours.

Baste constantly after first half hour.

—

This post was previously published on Headbutler.com.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock