Heading to Mars, Do You Need a Lift?

It seems that Bill Nye, the so called Science Guy, co wrote an article for National Geograpic explaining how a manned mission to Mars was a possibility. Well, Mr. Nye, the “science guy” let me ask you something. Why didn’t we think of that? Oh, we did!

In the article Bill, (you don’t mind if we call you Bill, do you?) explains the potential vehicle for transport, and the costs involved. Well, Bill, we would like you to consider using our Uber Mars Ride Sharing program. We are going, anyway, you might as well save a few bucks, and let us take care of the driving.

That’s right, Billy, (you don’t mind if we call you Billy, do you?) you can grab a newspaper, and recline in our premium leather seats, and let the kitchen prepare your food, to taste, from our complete menu, including Kosher, low calorie, low carbohydrate, and gluten free choices.

But, why stop there, William (you don’t mind if we call you William, do you?)? Join the other passengers in the theater portion of the Uber Rocket to Mars, and enjoy first run movies with Dolby, surround sound, and complimentary buttered popcorn. Or, head down to the arcade, and compete in one of the many video game tournaments taking place. There is always something new and exciting while traveling with Life Explained Interplanetary Uber Lifts.

And, Willy, (you don’ mind if we call you Willy, do you?) what do you have planned on this visit to Mars? Why not stay in the brand new Life Explained Luxury Hotel and Casino. Covering three acres of prime Martian real estate this fantastic new hotel is home to the largest casino not located on the planet Earth (we think), an indoor water park, three lounges, two theatres and a indoor race track, in case you want to play the ponies a bit, while visiting the Red Planet, and an RV park, but no one has used that, yet.

So, is the trip to Mars possible? It sure is. Is it affordable? With our new reduced rates* you can’t afford not to go. Is it fun? Heck yes! Where do I go to sign up? Email us, or leave a comment on this post, and we will book you on the next flight. But, you might have to ride with Bill Nye. Will that be a problem?

Just a guy trying to get by.

This post was previously published on Life Explained and is republished here with permission from the author.

