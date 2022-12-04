Healing From Relationship Trauma — Two Minutes at a Time

Author’s Note: This isn’t where I want to be forever. I don’t want to write about my ex and the hell he gave me for the rest of my writing career. Truth be told, I strongly considered never writing negatively about him again and focusing on the good times in our relationship. However, recounting only the joyful parts of our story would mean I wasn’t being true to myself — again. Bad shit happened. I want to get over and through those diabolical times. But I can’t unless I fall to my knees and let it out.

“Oh, hang on, I’ve got another call.” “Is it Maddy?” “…How did you know it was her? Have you talked to her?” “It doesn’t matter. I just wanted to make sure my gut was right.”

Shit had already hit the fan so hard that it was flying everywhere.

It was excruciating when I caught my then-husband talking to his girlfriend on the other line and came to terms with his main concerns that night: He wasn’t worried about our fifteen-year marriage crumbling before our eyes, our two beautiful children, or what a scumbag he was for doing all. sorts. of. shit. behind my back while I was at home with the kids.

Nope.

He was pissed that I looked up our joint cellphone account and became curious about the many unknown numbers he had been calling for the past who-knows-how-long whenever he was alone or texting and sending pictures to at 2 am when I was asleep.

He was livid with me for invading his privacy. And told me never to speak to her again.

For the record, I called this woman before I called him, and we had a pleasant conversation — on my end, at least. I told her I saw her number on our bill and (politely) wondered who it was.

This wasn’t a video call, but if I could have seen this woman’s jaw — it was undoubtedly hanging on the floor. She quickly recovered her fight-or-flighty breath and forced out the first seven words she could think of, “Look, this is none of my business…”

Click.

She hung up on me in a hurry. I laughed (because that’s my go-to coping mechanism when I’m uncomfortable) and called my ex-husband.

Minutes later, she called back and left me a guilt-ridden voicemail apologizing for hanging up on me. Then immediately after leaving me that cognizant message, she called my ex-husband to warn him.

But it was too late.

