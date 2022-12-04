Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Healing From Relationship Trauma — Two Minutes at a Time

Healing From Relationship Trauma — Two Minutes at a Time

The one where i called the other woman.

Author’s Note: This isn’t where I want to be forever. I don’t want to write about my ex and the hell he gave me for the rest of my writing career. Truth be told, I strongly considered never writing negatively about him again and focusing on the good times in our relationship. However, recounting only the joyful parts of our story would mean I wasn’t being true to myself — again. Bad shit happened. I want to get over and through those diabolical times. But I can’t unless I fall to my knees and let it out.

. . .

“Oh, hang on, I’ve got another call.”

“Is it Maddy?”

“…How did you know it was her? Have you talked to her?”

“It doesn’t matter. I just wanted to make sure my gut was right.”

. . .

Shit had already hit the fan so hard that it was flying everywhere.

It was excruciating when I caught my then-husband talking to his girlfriend on the other line and came to terms with his main concerns that night: He wasn’t worried about our fifteen-year marriage crumbling before our eyes, our two beautiful children, or what a scumbag he was for doing all. sorts. of. shit. behind my back while I was at home with the kids.

Nope.

He was pissed that I looked up our joint cellphone account and became curious about the many unknown numbers he had been calling for the past who-knows-how-long whenever he was alone or texting and sending pictures to at 2 am when I was asleep.

He was livid with me for invading his privacy. And told me never to speak to her again.

For the record, I called this woman before I called him, and we had a pleasant conversation — on my end, at least. I told her I saw her number on our bill and (politely) wondered who it was.

This wasn’t a video call, but if I could have seen this woman’s jaw — it was undoubtedly hanging on the floor. She quickly recovered her fight-or-flighty breath and forced out the first seven words she could think of, “Look, this is none of my business…”

Click.

She hung up on me in a hurry. I laughed (because that’s my go-to coping mechanism when I’m uncomfortable) and called my ex-husband.

Minutes later, she called back and left me a guilt-ridden voicemail apologizing for hanging up on me. Then immediately after leaving me that cognizant message, she called my ex-husband to warn him.

But it was too late.

This post was previously published on ILLUMINATION.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

