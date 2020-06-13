Health Is Important, but What About Free Will?

Tt is Saturday, and rainy, and early, and I am up, heading for my second cup of coffee. There was a study that indicated five cups of coffee every day was optimal for your health. It may have been dis-proven since then, it is hard to say, but, we here at Life Explained didn’t care. We had taken it as gospel, as incontrovertible proof of a kind, gentle higher being, a caring, loving deity concerned only with our welfare.

There was a mad dash to buy bigger “cups.” Imagine our dismay when we found out mugs, and cups could be completely different. Imagine the crushing heartache when we discovered a cup was not a generic term applied to any bucket-sized jug of sweet, glorious, French Roast. Consider the despair when we learned that some of our new coffee “cups” actually held 5 1/2 cups of coffee.

A few of the more aggressive among us were approaching 19 cups of coffee a day, and some of them were fighting over almost anything. An uncontrollable white rage that would burn white-hot for a few minutes and turn into weeping, apologizing and remorse. It was hard to believe this was “healthy.”

We had to hire a security company to monitor our coffee, making sure everybody got 5 cups, no more, no less.

It got a little tense when we discovered some of us just don’t care for coffee. After an armed standoff in the 5th floor break room, when Bob refused to drink his 5th cup, saying he would rather “die early than drink one more cup of this swill.”

After a few tense hours, some exchange of small arms fire, and reinforcements from Jet Propulsion Laboratory besieging the compound (those scientists really stick together), we decided that forcing people to drink 5 cups of coffee a day may not be that healthy after all. Maybe people would be happier and healthier if they could drink what and how much they choose.

We bought some tea, some bottled water, and people seem a lot happier. But, there is news that red wine will help people live longer. That is a bit of health news we can really support, thank goodness for research.

Previously Published on Life Explained