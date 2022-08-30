I’m here to catch feelings.
The emotional unavailability ain’t cool no more. It kept me stagnant. Running away from myself. The only thing I was avoiding was years of emotional growth. I’m here to break through to the other side where the flowers grow. I no longer want to be tough. I want to be soft. Watered with love, summer scents, and springtime essence. I want to feel and be felt.
—
***
Photo credit: Sir Manuel on Unsplash