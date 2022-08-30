Get Daily Email
Here to Catch Feelings

On a journey towards healing.

I’m here to catch feelings.

The emotional unavailability ain’t cool no more. It kept me stagnant. Running away from myself. The only thing I was avoiding was years of emotional growth. I’m here to break through to the other side where the flowers grow. I no longer want to be tough. I want to be soft. Watered with love, summer scents, and springtime essence. I want to feel and be felt.

About Jeremy Divinity

Jeremy is a published writer with a focus on self-care, wellbeing, and personal development. He has published on sites such as Thought Catalog, Read Unwritten, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and various publications on Medium. Born in Los Angeles, educated in Arizona, and elevated in New York.

