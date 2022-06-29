Here’s Why You Should Consider Text Therapy

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Virtual mental health support was already being experimented with prior to the COVID pandemic. Text-based treatment is just one of the many options out there. It’s a good idea, but does it actually work? Is it worth the money if it works?

Text Therapy Defined

Therapists can be contacted via text message or a phone call via a smartphone or pc. To put it simply, you don’t have to wait till you have an appointment with your therapist in order to share with them or seek their advice. When you’re in need, help is just a text message away.

People who have tried it, as well as a few smaller studies, say that the new format makes a difference.

How Does It Work?

While there are several text therapy services on the market today, their methods are all rather similar:

You’ll be asked a series of personal questions by the platform, such as when and where you last went to therapy, and whether or not you’ve ever been diagnosed with a mental illness. With this information, the platform owner will link you with the most appropriate therapist.

Once you’ve found a therapist you can begin communicating with them. The majority of your communication with a text therapist will take place over a secure messaging service. You may be able to video chat or call your therapist on some platforms as well. It’s possible that you’ll have the option to request live chat with your provider, even if the vast majority of your conversation will be asynchronous, meaning you’ll have to wait for a response after you submit a message.

Free trials, subscriptions, and pay-as-you-go plans are all options for some sites. Others offer a sliding scale of service levels. These are dependent on how frequently you visit with your therapist and how much access you have to them. Unlimited messaging is included in the majority of plans, however live sessions are available on occasion.

How Much Does Text Therapy Usually Cost?

Text therapy’s cost varies depending on the platform. Low-cost plans can be found for as little as $40 to $60 a week. To have the option of having a real-time conversation, whether via video or text, is usually more expensive. Each plan has a variety of payment options and discounts for long-term commitments.

The majority of the time, insurance companies will not pay for messaging-based therapy. Insurance can sometimes, however, allow plans that incorporate real-time virtual visits. HSA-eligible plans can also be found. Individual platforms or your insurance company are both options for checking out the specifics.

Request a lower pricing or flexible payment plan from the vendor if the plan is not insurance-eligible and you still need financial support.

The Benefits Of Text Therapy

How Convenient It Is

Using text messages as a form of therapy has many advantages. For as long as you have a phone or computer, you can contact your counselor. You don’t have to be tied down to a specific timetable or location. You can always change therapists if things aren’t working out with your current one.

It’s Readily Available

You may have to wait for an appointment if your therapist is booked solid. That’s not an issue with text therapy. You can contact your therapist at any moment if you need to vent or are free.

It’s easier to get started

The anonymity offered via the therapy platform may make it easier for certain patients to actually open up to their therapist about their personal issues.

Texting or even sending an email to your therapist can help relieve stress even before you hear back from them, because writing can be a form of therapy in and of itself.

It’s Unlimited

There are no restrictions on how often you can communicate with your therapist by texting, in contrast to traditional therapy, which usually only allows for a weekly appointment.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock