Hispanic Heritage Month: Legacy of Progress Means Embracing Change and Breaking the Cycle of Generational Trauma

In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time when we celebrate the rich heritage of those who faced adversity to shape our present, I am reminded of the legacy of my father, Wallace R. Davis. His story is a testament to the importance of embracing change on our journey towards progress.

“Poverty is not living in a small house, it is living in a small world,” my father often said. Born in 1935 to a diverse background of Native American, Spanish, Irish, and Mexican descent in the “La Colonia 17” barrio of West Santa Ana, he grew up in humble surroundings. Yet, his upbringing was rich in values like family, respect, loyalty, honor, and hard work.

In those days, neighbors helped one another, and doors were left wide open. While there were challenges, such as the presence of gangs, conflicts were often resolved face-to-face, and firearms were not the norm. Little Wally, as he was affectionately known, spent his childhood laboring in the fields of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, and Santa Ana, where he bonded with Papa Leandro, a field worker, over stories and conversations.

The Davis family history was marked by a line of attorneys who landed in Southern California during the Prohibition Era. They were involved in the illegal smuggling of alcohol, contributing to the origin of the term “bootlegging.” The Davis crew’s interactions with Native American women further added to their colorful history.

However, when it was time for Wally to start school, officials assumed he was Anglo due to his last name, “Davis.” He was initially placed in an all-white classroom, only to be later moved to a segregated class for Spanish-speaking children. This experience highlighted the racial segregation prevalent at the time.

It wasn’t until Wally was fourteen that he was placed in mixed classes, which expanded his world and fueled his dreams. He was determined to break free from the cycle of poverty that had gripped his family. Tragedy struck when his grandfather passed away, leaving him to support his grandmother. Instead of dropping out of school, he worked full-time at night and continued his education during the day.

The discrimination and segregation faced by Hispanic children in schools deeply affected Wally. Many Spanish-speaking children were wrongly labeled as “mentally retarded” due to inadequate testing in English, neglecting their true abilities. My father, determined to fight for their rights, filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District. This landmark 1968 case led to a change in California’s law, ensuring that culturally neutral entrance exams would be used to measure the intelligence of all children.

Over the next thirty years, my father became a trailblazer in the legal field, impacting public education policy and fostering positive change in Orange County and California. His work spanned various legal areas, from land and environmental law to business and contract law. He founded organizations like the Orange County Hispanic Bar Association and played a pivotal role in the community, advocating for issues ranging from police abuse to voting rights and immigration.

His dedication to equal opportunity matters was unwavering. He organized Banco Del Pueblo, a grassroots institution, and founded Los Padrinos y Las Marinas to increase Latino representation at UCI Medical School. He served on the boards of numerous organizations and rubbed shoulders with U.S. presidents, governors, and leaders like Cesar Chavez.

My father was the physical embodiment of the saying, “grin and bear it.” Unfortunately, that didn’t always service him. In 1994, my father passed away at the young age of 59 due to a sudden heart attack. This happened as I embarked on my first year of law school, following in his footsteps. Looking back, I realize that he had endured a long period of suffering, marked by anxiety, stress, depression, and self-medicated drinking. At that time, I was aware of some of his struggles, but my understanding has deepened over the years, especially as I navigate parenthood, trauma, and addiction recovery myself.

My father’s story serves as an inspiration for us all. It reminds us that progress is not just about enduring challenges but also about addressing life’s pains, stress, and anxieties. It involves acknowledging our fears and deep-seated wounds from the past to break the cycle of generational trauma. We must recognize the importance of mental health and addiction struggles and work to erase the stigma surrounding them.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, let us honor the legacy of those who came before us by embracing change, raising awareness about vital issues, and striving for a better world. My father’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and the unwavering pursuit of progress.

His legacy lives on through scholarships in his name and positive changes in the law. Yet, I find myself contemplating what true progress means during Hispanic Heritage Month and what kind of legacy I want to leave for my children and the world.

I believe genuine progress extends beyond professional success. It means delving deeper than my father could, actively listening to the messages our bodies, minds, and spirits convey, and seeking support for life’s emotional, mental, and physical challenges. My father never had the opportunity to explore this depth. He selflessly prioritized others, including his seven children, of whom I am the youngest. To compensate for his lack of self-care, I choose to prioritize my well-being today and encourage my children to do the same.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, I feel my father’s presence from above. He may take pride in my adoption of his “grin and bear it” approach, but I believe he’s even more joyful about the added twist of self-compassion and care in my life.

With love and hope,

Nadia

BUY THE BOOK: Home Is Within You: A Memoir of Recovery and Redemption

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nadia Davis is a mom, attorney, victims’ rights advocate, kundalini yoga instructor, and author of Home Is Within You: A Memoir of Recovery and Redemption. She is a survivor of trauma and abuse, a near fatal car accident, addiction, and public shaming. Nadia has a lifetime record of passionate work and of dedication to improving the lives of others. She has received numerous awards for her work. Nadia has a BA from UCLA and a JD from Loyola Law School. Find her at www.nadia-davis.com and follow her podcast, Transforming Shame into Power.