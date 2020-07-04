Hitchcock Presents: The MacGuffin

We explore Hitchcock’s concept of the MacGuffin and how it lives on in movies today.

Additional sources:

* French Moviegoer (Jun 23, 2016). “Hitchcock-Truffaut Episode 10: The MacGuffin.” YouTube.

* iconic (Dec 8, 2010). “Alfred Hitchcock talking about fear.” YouTube.

* cavettbiter (Oct 22, 2007). “Alfred Hitchcock was confused by a laxative commercial”. YouTube.

* Truffaut, François (1983). Hitchcock/Truffaut. Google Books. Simon & Schuster

* Mogg, Ken (May 12, 2006). “Frequently asked questions on Hitchcock”. labyrinth.net.au.

* “MacGuffin.” Merriam-Webster. Accessed Oct 10, 2017.

* IGN Staff (May 20, 2008). “Top 10 Movie MacGuffins.” IGN.

* Springer, Mike (Jul 9, 2013). “Alfred Hitchcock Explains the Plot Device He Called the ‘MacGuffin.’” Open Culture.

* “Definitive List of Hitchcock McGuffins.” Borgus.com. Dec 2010.

* Dollman, Darla Sue (Feb 24, 2013). “Alfred Hitchcock and The MacGuffin Plot Device.” Alfred Hitchcock: Everything Alfred. Blogspot.

* Canjin, Gloria (Apr 27, 2012). “List of MacGuffins in Hithcock’s films (b).” Gloriacanjin. WordPress.

* Zou, David (Nov 29, 2012). “8 Trademarks of Hitchcock Movies.” Taste of Cinema.

* Saba, Michael (Jul 21, 2010). “The Nine Best Movie MacGuffins.” Paste Magazine.

* Marshall, Rick (Jun 5, 2016). “10 Best Movie MacGuffins of All Time”. Digital Trends.

* Windolf, Jim (Jan 2, 2008). “Keys to the Kingdom.” Vanity Fair.

* Commentary soundtrack to the 2004 DVD release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:03

we must have a talk about the MacGuffin

00:07

it’s in almost every movie but no one

00:09

bothers to explain why it’s there you

00:12

might not pay it much attention

00:13

it’s the briefcase from pulp fiction the

00:16

tesseract from The Avengers and Monty

00:19

Python’s Holy Grail so what’s a

00:22

MacGuffin the MacGuffin is a term coined

00:25

by Alfred Hitchcock for a classic plot

00:27

device it’s an object or objective

00:29

driving the action of a movie which by

00:31

apt three fades and importance the thing

00:34

itself doesn’t mean much to the audience

00:35

but it matters greatly to the characters

00:38

within the story it’s always called the

00:41

thing that the characters on the screen

00:44

worry about but the audience don’t care

00:47

even before Hitchcock named it the plot

00:49

device was a cornerstone of dramatic

00:51

storytelling with The Maltese Falcon

00:53

from 1941 probably being the most iconic

00:56

in Hitchcock’s Psycho the MacGuffin is

01:00

the $40,000 that Marion crane steals

01:02

from her boss leading her to run away

01:04

and check in for her ill-fated stay at

01:06

the Bates Motel the money was the

01:08

catalyst for the early events of the

01:10

film but by the time Marion’s killed not

01:12

even halfway through the story we have

01:14

other things on our minds like homicidal

01:16

creeps who dress up as their mothers and

01:18

the MacGuffin the $40,000 seems almost

01:20

irrelevant Hitchcock first popularized

01:24

the term MacGuffin with his 1935 film

01:26

the 39 steps which is about an innocent

01:28

man who gets caught up in the world of

01:30

British military secrets surrounding the

01:32

mysterious 39 steps even most of the

01:35

film’s characters don’t know what the

01:37

thirty-nine steps means they and the

01:38

audience just know that it’s important

01:41

other MacGuffins and Hitchcock films

01:43

include the government secrets and North

01:45

by

01:45

northwest the uranium sand hidden in the

01:48

wine bottles in notorious Harry’s true

01:51

cause of death in the trouble with Harry

01:53

and the mysterious reason that the birds

01:55

are attacking in the birds a MacGuffin

01:58

you see in most films about spies it is

02:03

a thing that the spies are half done

02:06

outside of Hitchcock some examples of

02:09

pure MacGuffins the kind that Hitchcock

02:10

would approve of include the letters of

02:12

transit that the characters seek in

02:14

Casablanca the unobtanium the government

02:16

wants an avatar and the rabbit’s foot

02:18

the arms dealer pursues in Mission

02:20

Impossible 3 in Hitchcock’s view the

02:23

best MacGuffin is as vague and almost

02:24

meaningless as possible but in the years

02:26

since Hitchcock some have reinterpreted

02:28

the MacGuffin George Lucas has said he

02:31

considers r2d2 or more specifically the

02:33

Death Star plans that r2d2 has a

02:35

MacGuffin the modern MacGuffin as

02:37

described by Lucas works better when

02:39

it’s so powerful that the audience cares

02:41

about it almost as much as the

02:43

characters on screen this way we get

02:45

wrapped up in the characters quest even

02:47

though in the end the MacGuffin still

02:49

turns out to be a plot driver that

02:51

wasn’t ultimately of the most central

02:52

importance to the heart of the story

02:54

even characters can be MacGuffins

02:57

Apocalypse Now is Colonel Kurtz Saving

03:00

Private Ryan Private Ryan and a third

03:02

man Terry Lyme are all people who exist

03:04

off screen for the first act of the film

03:06

as ideas that drive the plot when we

03:09

meet each of these characters the idea

03:11

we had is undermined and our focus

03:13

shifts to a larger mission or new

03:15

objective between the Hitchcock camp and

03:17

the Lucas camp the modern understanding

03:19

of the MacGuffin is so complex that it

03:21

can be debatable whether the label fits

03:23

thank the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry

03:25

Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone this is

03:27

arguably a true MacGuffin because it

03:29

could be replaced by another plot driver

03:31

and our investment in the story would

03:33

still be the same the one ring in Lord

03:35

of the Rings is also sometimes called a

03:37

MacGuffin as it drives the plot and

03:39

motivates the characters but the ring

03:41

carries solid importance throughout the

03:43

story we care very much whether it’s

03:45

destroyed so it could be too important

03:47

to be a MacGuffin

03:50

rosebud in Citizen Kane can be called a

03:52

MacGuffin because the mystery of what

03:54

rosebud means is the big question

03:55

driving the story in the end it’s far

03:58

from unimportant the symbol of Kane’s

04:01

lost childhood is a crucial thumb attic

04:03

reveal but its significance shifts from

04:06

what we previously thought

04:07

all of these supposed MacGuffins are

04:09

important to the audience and thus don’t

04:11

fit perfectly into Hitchcock’s

04:12

definition but like a traditional

04:14

MacGuffin they drive the plot into the

04:16

third act when the primary focus of the

04:18

story changes on a narrative level a

04:20

good MacGuffin keeps us grounded in the

04:22

immediate action of the story on a

04:24

deeper level the unimportance of the

04:26

MacGuffin reminds us to shift our focus

04:27

in life as in the movie away from small

04:31

particulars to a wider view when

04:33

watching a film most viewers care more

04:35

about the big picture than the little

04:37

nothings or details the MacGuffins but

04:40

our day-to-day lives revolve around

04:41

preoccupations that at the time seem

04:43

momentous like stressful conversations

04:46

commuting finances symbolically the

04:49

triviality of the MacGuffin represents

04:51

to us that like life imitating art we

04:54

spend a great deal of our time worrying

04:55

about the wrong things so where does the

04:59

name MacGuffin come from fittingly the

05:01

words origin is itself kind of a

05:03

MacGuffin because it has no intrinsic

05:05

meaning it’s a placeholder

05:07

what matters is its function giving the

05:09

characters purpose and driving the story

05:13

without the MacGuffin or whatever you

05:15

call it the most beloved plots in movies

05:18

would never exist is it what is a

05:22

MacGuffin is it well it’s an apparatus

05:25

for trapping lions in the Scottish

05:30

Highlands when super there are no lines

05:33

in the Scottish islands it’s a then

05:36

that’s no MacGuffin

05:40

I’m thank you for clearing that up for

05:43

it

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video