How a Conversational Narcissist Can Practically Ruin Their Relationships

Have you ever been in a conversation with someone, and suddenly they start talking endlessly about themselves, their achievements, goals, and failures? They stopped listening and took over the conversation, speaking about themselves.

Talking about ourselves is very pleasurable. The downside is that it turns us into conversational narcissists.

Conversational narcissism refers to the trait of making every conversation about yourself. A decent conversation involves balance with both people adding their views and opinions and expressing themselves equally.

If you are having trouble spotting these sets of individuals, or you worry that you may be one, then here are a few common signs of conversational narcissism that will help you point out the person who talks about themselves all the time:

They high jack conversations

They will constantly interrupt people or talk over people, especially in group conversations. You will see them cut someone off without apologizing for their bad manners.

These people have incredible skills that make them capable of monopolizing the discussion. They feel entitled to be able to interrupt and position themselves as the main focus of the conversation.

They make people squeamish

These people are very self-referential. When you are around them, they praise themselves and boost their success and accomplishments- the awards they won and how incredible they are, in an intimidating way.

This makes people squeamish and puts them in an uncomfortable position when listening to them. Some people even feel embarrassed when they’re with such a person who doesn’t know when to shut up.

They don’t have an interest in other people

These people are not genuinely curious about anyone but themselves. And because they lack the empathy to show up for others, they will give unsolicited advice based on what will benefit them without considering how that advice will impact the other person.

They use advice to show off what they know rather than actually trying to help. When you are in a conversation with a conversational narcissist, there is no give-and-take. A healthy conversation between two people or a group is where everyone speaks their respective opinion.

They feel superior to anyone

A conversational narcissist will always be domineering, authoritarian, and superior in a conversation. They can be snobbish and belittle people because they believe they are experts on every topic they engage in.

Sometimes they can humiliate and embarrass people who try to challenge their point of view. To feel better, they put you down, and it shows how messed up things are in their minds. They don’t love themselves, so they need superiority to hide their hatred.

They control the flow of the conversation

They are sort of the annoying, controlling know-it-all. They don’t care how their attitude towards the conversation might be hurting other people’s feelings.

They stir up a conversation to fulfill their personal agenda. They genuinely don’t care about anyone but themselves, which is why having a close and loving relationship with this person is impossible.

Let’s refresh your mind

Remember, conversational narcissists, try to limit the discussion to topics they know a lot about so they can talk the most.

When the toxic talkative intentionally obsess over themselves, we try to avoid them at all costs. So if your friend displays these signs:

High jack conversations

Makes you uncomfortable

Shows no interest in you

Boost about their superiority

Controls the conversation

Then you may want to brace yourself that they are abusing you.

