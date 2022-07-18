How a Deaf Composer Can Help You Improve Your Creative Work

I imagine what it must be like to stay hidden, disappear in the dusky nothing and stay still in the night. It’s not sadness, though it may sound like it. I’m thinking about people and trees and how I wish I could be silent more, be more tree than anything else, less clumsy and loud, less crow, more cool white pine, and how it’s hard not to always want something else, not just to let the savage grass grow.

-Ada Limon, Bright Dead Things

Libraries used to be silent. I know because back in high school and during my university days, I loved the monastic ambiance of the library.Nowadays, libraries aren’t so quiet. The one I used to visit in California hosted open room meetings. Kids were laughing and horsing around after school. People didn’t whisper, and the librarians abandoned the “Shush!”I eventually turned to my vehicle as a reading and writing sanctuary. I used to leave the office on my lunch breaks, and drive somewhere quiet. Usually a serene backroad, amongst the solitude of trees and grass.Inside my car, I was able to control the climate, and there was no one to interrupt me. I spent many a lunch hour reading, thinking, drawing, and writing in my car.There’s just something about silence that allows us to tap into our creativity and original thinking. There’s a kind of magic to be found when we cloak ourselves in stillness.

Then smartphones came along. My work made it a necessity that I carry one. Before long, my quiet lunch escapes were interrupted with urgent calls and texts.

Next, there was social media, and I became a victim of my curiosity. I’d park my car, but couldn’t resist checking social media before eating lunch and reading my book.

Nowadays, everybody has their face glued to a smartphone screen. Day and night. Scrolling social media feeds. Checking email. Thumbing and clicking like mindless monkeys, whilst the enriched tech titans dream up new ways to commoditize our attention.

Maybe it’s time we stole a page from the late German composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

The gifts of silence

One of my favorite authors is Cal Newport, who is a computer science professor at Georgetown University. His best-selling books, like Deep Work and Digital Minimalism, explore the intersection of digital technology and culture.

Newport wrote about Beethoven recently, in a post titled, “On Beethoven and the Gifts of Silence.” Newport quotes from a Washington Post article by Arthur C. Brooks:

For a long time, Beethoven raged against his decline, insisting on performing, with worse and worse results. To be able to hear his own playing, he banged on pianos so forcefully that he often left them wrecked.

Imagine losing your ability to hear, or to see. How would that affect the creative work you do? How would you compensate, or reinvent yourself?

In the last decade of Beethoven’s life, he was completely deaf. Yet he wrote his best string quartets, his divine “Missa Solemnis” and his greatest triumph of all, the Ninth Symphony. How was that possible?

Arthur C. Brooks explains in his Washington Post article:

As his hearing deteriorated, he was less influenced by the prevailing compositional fashions, and more by the musical structures forming inside his own head. His early work is pleasantly reminiscent of his early instructor, the hugely popular Josef Haydn. Beethoven’s later work became so original that he was, and is, regarded as the father of music’s romantic period.

Think about all those “influencers” on social media. While it’s true that some of these folks can inspire our creative juices, might they also be killing our originality and authentic voices?

Check out this page on Instagram (#insta_repeat) which illustrates how much photographers are copying one another with the same content.

I noticed the same problem in art magazines I used to subscribe to. Everyone was painting the same stuff, often emulating the most popular artists and styles. There’s a big difference between inspiration and imitation, and social media seems to breed a lot of the latter.

How might this loss set you free?

Change is inevitable in our lives. Sometimes we set the change, other times it happens against our will. Whether we consciously give up social media or get fired from a job, might these changes open a door to opportunity?

Arthur C. Brooks’s Washington Post article shares the following wisdom:

Deafness freed Beethoven as a composer because he no longer had society’s soundtrack in his ears. Perhaps therein lies a lesson for each of us. I know, I know: You’re no Beethoven. But as you read the lines above, maybe you could relate to the great composer’s loss in some small way. Have you lost something that defined your identity? Maybe it involves your looks. Or your social prestige. Or your professional relevance. How might this loss set you free? You might finally define yourself in new ways, free from the boundaries you set for yourself based on the expectations of others. For example, as you age, what if you lean into the ‘declines’ -really just natural changes -and use your wisdom more than your beauty and wits? What if you turn your energy from impressing strangers to being completely present with the people you love?

Cal Newport elaborated on these ideas in his blog post:

In our current techno-cultural moment, we’re constantly connected to a humming online hive mind of takes and urgency and quantified influence. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been told I was missing out because of my absence from this scrum. I needed to ‘build my brand,’ or be exposed to more interesting people and important ideas, or plugged into the tick tock of the big events of the day.

Newport eschews social media, and his absence on those platforms hasn’t hurt his professional success. Not to mention, his work is unique and original. Just as Beethoven’s deafness freed him from the influence of other composers, the absence of social media frees Newport from outside distractions and influencers.

Near the end of Newport’s blog post he writes:

Hemingway wrote ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ overlooking palm trees in sleepy Key West. Lincoln pondered the Emancipation Proclamation amidst the relative peace of the Old Soldiers’ Home. Rowling completed the Harry Potter epic ensconced in the opulent quiet of the Balmoral Hotel.

So how can a deaf composer like Beethoven help us improve our creative work? By reminding us that we’ll never be able to hear our own music unless we stop listening to “society’s soundtrack.”

Our ultimate inspiration needs to come from within.

I’m starting over

Last Fall, I deleted all the content on my Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook pages. First, I copied and saved all the content to a file. Then, I left a single image of myself with a brief message. Here’s what it looked like on my Instagram page.

I was inspired to do this after reading a newsletter post titled “I’m starting over” by Corbett Bar. Barr deleted everything on his social media profiles, as well as many of his blog posts, side projects, videos, podcasts, and more.

Barr shared the following rationale:

It’s not natural for every thought or scribble you’ve produced to exist publicly for everyone to see for all time. I don’t think we’ve come to terms with that yet, nor do we know how it is affecting all of us.

Barr wrote that he wanted to make “digital room for who I’ve become, and who I intend to be. Much of the old content isn’t serving the new me.”

This resonated with me. Much of my social media content was scattered images, links, and ramblings. It lacked a unified appearance and cohesive message.

Barr’s post included the following:

I’m a huge fan of digital media, but we should all be consuming and producing it more intentionally, in a way that serves us, as opposed to us serving it.

Accordingly, I took all my posts down and stepped away from the social media treadmill. I know this will reduce traffic to my website, but I don’t miss the time wasted scrolling through Facebook and Instagram.

I’m reading more now. Not shallow Facebook posts, but actual books. I’m experimenting artistically. Exploring black and white photography. Writing more in my journals.

I don’t know if I’ll post new work on social media, but if I do, it will be with greater intentionality and aesthetic thought. I do know that I won’t be consuming much content on social media.

I’ve decided to follow Beethoven’s lead by turning down the volume on “society’s soundtrack.” I want to listen more closely to the creative music in my own heart.

How about you? Isn’t it time you gave voice to your own artistic originality?

You don’t have to go looking for the answer on social media. It resides inside you. If a deaf composer was able to find the magic, you can too.

