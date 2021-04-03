How a Silly Thing Can Improve Your Day

I know it may seem weird but the truth is, being silly sometimes can make the day go smoother and be more pleasant.

A silly saying you have with a coworker or something you do with your partner at home can actually just be what you need. Sometimes we are not in the mood to be silly and the day is being like hell but we hear or see that little thing that makes us laugh and get through that shi**y day.

. . .

In my case it is chanting BÊH

It’s like an inside joke with my coworker and it definitely makes the day at work easier. We just randomly say BÊH, or, add BÊH in the end of word/sentence and even just changing all the words on a song to BÊH. Seriously try it out it will work with every single song you try!

I know it seems stupid and probably is, but not everything needs to make sense. We are working and taking a lot of things seriously already and this one silly thing it’s funny and helps us thrive.

For you it can be something else, it doesn’t have to be that silly because if you ask me or him how it started we don’t actually know. It just did and I think that is why it’s so good.

. . .

I can’t stress enough how important this really is and how it can make you happier and even help you not to overthink things. Even on the weekend when everyone is at their own home we send take pics or videos singing it or making other people say it and it is hilarious trust me.

In the end what‘s important is it makes us laugh and sometimes it’s just what we need.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: You X Ventures on Unsplash