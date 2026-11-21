We talk a lot about what it feels like to be with an avoidant. A lot of us have dated one, loved one, or spent months trying to decode someone who could be warm one day and completely unreachable the next.

But we do not talk enough about what it feels like to be one.

Because from the outside, avoidants can look like they have it all figured out. They seem independent. They keep busy. They do not ask for too much. They have their own life, their own routines, their own space. They can make solitude look like a choice instead of a wound.

But underneath that independence, there is often a very quiet kind of loneliness.

Avoidants don’t usually feel lonely in the same loud way anxious people do.

Avoidant loneliness is usually silent. It looks like being productive. It looks like having plans. It looks like saying, “I’m fine alone,” while carrying a feeling that something is missing.

And that is the sad part, one of the most fulfilling things about being human is being able to be vulnerable with people you trust. Being able to call someone when you are having a bad day. Being able to say, “I need you,” without feeling ashamed. Being able to let someone really know you.

For avoidants, that can feel almost impossible.

Because closeness does not always feel safe to them. Sometimes it feels like a lion is waiting to catch them. Love can feel like a trap. Needing someone can feel like losing control. Vulnerability can feel like handing someone the exact tool they could use to hurt you. So they protect themselves.

They keep people at a comfortable distance. They make themselves hard to read. They focus on work, goals, friends, hobbies, anything that gives them a reason not to sit with what they feel. And when someone gets too close, they may suddenly become cold, distant, critical, or unavailable.

Avoidants do not usually experience loneliness the same way anxious people do. An anxious person may feel lonely and immediately want to fix it. They reach out. They seek reassurance. They want to talk, connect, be held, be understood.

But an avoidant may feel lonely and do the opposite. They may isolate more. They may rather stay in their loneliness than admit, even to themselves, “I need people.”

Because admitting you need someone can feel humiliating when you have spent your whole life learning that needing people is risky.

That is why, in dating, you can sometimes feel when an avoidant is lonely. They will not always reach out first. They may not say, “I miss you,” or “I need you.” But when you reach out to them, they welcome you with open arms. They enjoy your presence. They become warm again.

It becomes a cycle, they feel lonely, they let you in, they feel overwhelmed by intimacy, they pull away, they feel independent again, then eventually the loneliness returns.

The problem is that story works too well. It keeps the pain of rejection away… and it also keeps real connection away.

They Keep the Important Parts Locked

Real closeness comes from knowing someone. Not just knowing what they do for work, what they like to watch, or what they think about a social issue, but knowing their fears, their wounds, their dreams, and the parts of themselves they do not show everyone.

When you are genuinely close to someone, it is because you have learned who they are. You understand their story. You know what makes them sensitive, what makes them happy, what they are afraid of losing, and what they need when life gets heavy.

But with avoidants, that can be difficult. Because they usually keep the important parts of themselves locked away.

Maybe you were able to get them to talk about a social issue, a movie, a situation at work, or something happening to someone else. They can have opinions. They can be funny. They can even be emotionally intelligent when the conversation is about anyone but themselves.

But the moment things become too personal, too emotional, or too revealing, they may shut down. They change the subject. They make a joke. They become distant. They act like nothing was ever said.

And when we do not know the important things about someone, we cannot create a real connection. We can only create a parasocial one.

We may feel like we know them because we have noticed their habits, interpreted their actions, or picked up on little things they never directly said. But there is a difference between figuring someone out and being let in.

You can know someone’s favorite food, their schedule, their sense of humor, or how they act when they are stressed — and still not know what they are carrying inside.

That is why avoidants can be so lonely. Not because nobody cares about them, but because not many people truly know who they are.

Most people only know the version they allow others to see. The calm version. The independent version. The funny version. The “I’m fine” version.

Meanwhile, the deepest parts of them stay hidden behind walls they built a long time ago.

And the saddest part is that they may want to be known, but being known requires vulnerability. It requires letting someone see the parts of you that could be judged, misunderstood, or used against you.

So they stay guarded.

Independence and connection were never meant to cancel each other out.

Humans are not built to do life completely alone.

We are built for connection. We are built to support each other, to check on each other, to love each other, to be witnessed. Needing people does not make you weak. It makes you human.

You can be independent and still need love. You can have your own life and still want someone to come home to. You can be self-sufficient and still need comfort, affection, support, and closeness.

But avoidants often think the opposite. They think, “If I need less, I will be safer.” So they end up alone, not because nobody loves them, but because they never gave people a real chance to stay close.

And eventually, everyone has their own life. Everyone has their own problems, their own responsibilities, their own relationships. You are only a small part of someone else’s world — but that does not mean you are not important.

The tragedy is that avoidants may wait until they feel completely alone to realize that the distance they created was not protecting them. It was isolating them.

The loneliness avoidants create isn’t always the result of being alone.

Sometimes it’s the result of never fully letting anyone in — even when someone is already there.

They protect themselves so well that connection stays just out of reach.

And over time, that distance stops feeling like safety and starts feeling like the very emptiness they were trying to avoid.

You can keep choosing independence. You can keep calling it freedom. But at some point, the quiet you built becomes the thing that weighs the most.

Real closeness will always carry risk. But the cost of never risking it is a loneliness that no amount of self-sufficiency can fully fix.