How Can I Earn Money? How Can I Be Happy?

This must be the most interesting question of our time. Isn’t that right? Actually, it’s always been like this. But this question is asked only by those who need money. A rich person asks how to be happy. and a poor person asks how to get rich. You know, Jim Carrey famously said, “I hope that one day everyone will have as much money as they want. Then they will understand that what they are looking for is not really money.” Of course, It is worth taking it a little seriously.

So, what should we ask for?

We, in fact, should not want either happiness or wealth. Because we already have both. And we have to admit that it’s a stupid idea not to pursue what we don’t have. Below are a few methods for realizing your happiness and wealth. Please underline the sentence that you like.

1-Write

We all know the effect of writing on a person, but the “writing” mentioned here happens in another way. Take a piece of paper in front of you and throw the headline “things I should thank you for having”. As the title suggests, you know what you need to write. As an example; Because you have eyes, because you have ears, etc. or you have a family, a good friend, a good pet, a good physique, a good mind, etc. thanks for that you posted.

But let me warn you from the beginning, it’s impossible to write down all the beautiful things you have. Because we have so many beautiful things that we don’t know.

2-Waking Up Early in the Morning

Everything you do early in the morning will be more efficient and economical. Because you have a lot of raises and the things you need to do will not be delayed. When things get delayed, you can suffer both financially and psychologically, and you will be worn out and unhappy. Because of this, get up early and start the day with a good motivation. I’m not writing a motivation here because everyone’s motivation style is different. For example, I really like to write early in the morning.

3-Don’t Waste Time

Perhaps one of the most important methods is not to waste time. Every minute you spend wasting free time, you are more likely to deal with something insignificant. Dealing with trifles can cause you to lose self-esteem and become depressed. What you need to do in this case will be to stay away from things that are absolutely below your standards and never waste your time.

4-Thinking About What You Have

This way you won’t worry about things you don’t have. And one of the most important details is that never feel sorry for what you have lost. Imagine that you didn’t have those lost things once. You will understand.

5-Smile

Here is our favorite method; Smile! As long as you do this, you will always be happy.

Remember! Being happy is not about not suffering. To be happy is to smile in spite of everything.

Wishing you a beautiful day 🙂

