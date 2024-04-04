How Genetics Play a Role in Diabetic Kidney Disease

More than 500 million people worldwide live with diabetes, and up to half of them will develop chronic kidney disease as a result. It’s a massive cost to society and scientists are working around the clock to try to find new treatments for this chronic health condition.

UniSA Research Fellow Dr Jantina Manning and her team have made an exciting discovery in this field, identifying a new gene that could be an early diagnostic marker for diabetic kidney disease.

It appears that reduced levels of the Nedd4L gene are present at the very early stages of the disease, even before kidney damage can be detected. Dr Manning’s lab is researching whether this gene can be manipulated to help maintain blood glucose levels.

In this video, Dr Manning explains the need to better understand how genetics plays a role in diabetic kidney disease, which will lead to better treatments.

—

Previously Published on unisa.edu.au with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash