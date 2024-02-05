how many years must pass before we set ourselves free?

During my afternoon walk a few days ago, I encountered some balloons tied to a pole.

They wanted to fly away and explore, much like people with dreams and ambitions. But a string tethered the balloons to a pole, denying their skyward longing.

When I returned days later the balloons were deflated on the ground, still attached to the pole. They seemed sad and defeated, like an exhausted animal ensnared in a trap.

A lot of people are like those balloons. Dreams lift them, but then life often comes with strings attached. And the strings tether and prevent them from taking off.

I’d be smiling and chatting away, and my mind would be floating around somewhere else, like a balloon with a broken string. -Haruki Murakami, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle.

We bob about on the breeze of our ambitions, but the strings in life hold tight until our spirits wane and our dreams deflate. For some, the struggle ends quickly and they give up. For others, it can take years before they wither in defeat.

The question is, how do we cut the strings holding us back?

How do we set ourselves free?

You must learn to live on fault lines

Suleika Jaouad’s future was exciting and bright.

She attended The Juilliard School’s pre-college program for the double bass, earned a BA with honors from Princeton University, and an MFA in writing and literature from Bennington College.

She fell in love and moved to Paris to pursue her dream of becoming a foreign correspondent. But then, like those balloons tethered to a pole, her life became entangled by strings.

Strings that tethered her to a hospital bed.

It began with a persistent itch on her legs, followed by exhaustion and lengthy naps. Doctor visits and misdiagnoses followed, until finally her illness was discovered: Acute myeloid leukemia.

Suleika was only 22-years-old.

She was given a 35 percent chance of survival and would spend the next four years in a hospital bed, fighting for her life.

You must learn to live on fault lines. — Suleika Jaouad

A popular blog Suleika started during her illness caught the attention of the New York Times, and this led to an Emmy Award-winning series of published articles called“Life, Interrupted.”

After endless rounds of chemotherapy, a clinical trial, and a bone marrow transplant, Suleika left the hospital. Her new freedom led to a 100-day, 15,000-mile road trip across the United States.

All of these experiences led to her affecting and inspirational book, “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted.”

Suleika didn’t allow illness to ground her dreams. She realized that life is precarious. That one must live every moment and cut the strings holding you down.

We all live on fault lines. There will always be uncertainties, inconveniences, obstacles, limitations, fears, and doubts.

If we give in to these things, we become tethered like balloons to a pole.

Unable to chase our dreams.

Grounded.

I don’t believe in circumstances

How about you? What are the strings holding you back?

The question to ask is: Am I to blame for the strings holding me back?

People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I don’t believe in circumstances. The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and if they can’t find them, make them. — George Bernard Shaw, Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Yes, we all have limitations. There are obligations, rent, mortgages, expenses, and family members who depend on us.

But even with life’s obstacles, we have the latitude to chase our dreams and soar.

Yet often, we don’t.

We allow unhealthy habits, excuses, fear, and negative thinking to tether our dreams and ambitions. Before we know it, the years click by, and we end up deflated like those withered balloons.

Don’t let this happen to you. It’s never too late to change your trajectory and cut those strings.

Here are a few suggestions:

Stop keeping up with the Joneses

Nobody really cares if you have a BMW or not. If you spend your life comparing yourself to others, you’ll forever be unhappy. Better to chase the passions and dreams that make you happy.

Accomplishment trumps approval

If your self-esteem hinges on the approval of others, you’ll never be happy. Who wants to be tethered to the whims of other people’s judgment?

Focus on accomplishment. On developing rare and valuable skills.

The world is full of posers and mimics copying what everyone else is doing. Study, practice, put in the time, and then develop your unique vision.

Opportunity and success often grow out of earned accomplishments.

Lemons out of lemonade

Suleika Jaouad made lemonade out of lemons. From a hospital bed, she wrote her inspiring “Life, Interrupted” columns, and has since become a devoted advocate for those living with illness and enduring life’s many interruptions.

Whether it’s an unexpected illness, job change, or other challenges, explore how you can use the experience to make lemonade out of lemons.

Stop wasting time

Endless social media scrolling, hours of television, unnecessary commitments, and inefficiency all keep us from attaining our dreams and ambitions. Also, there will always be other people happy to spend your time for you.

There are countless books, articles, and videos about time management. None of them will help if you’re not honest with yourself.

Take a sober look at how you spend your time. Those YouTube benders add up. While you’re partying or sleeping in, someone else is at the gym or up early finishing a novel.

Success rewards discipline and effort.

Stop wasting time, embrace discipline, make some sacrifices, and craft a schedule that supports your dreams and ambitions.

How many years must pass before we set ourselves free? Unlike those deflated balloons, you have the power to free yourself.

Cut the string that’s holding you back and let yourself soar.

