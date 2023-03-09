How Men Know She’s The One

In this story, I speak to women who want to know how men choose a woman to spend the rest of their life with. I hope the six points below shed light on the concerns some women may have with regard to their fears in and around relationships.

1. Men are attracted to women who are open to love.

Men love to be protectors and providers. That’s two of the many ways men show their love. When women bring their unhealed selves to the relationship, they can’t receive the love that’s coming their way. Healing is important for this very reason, so that negative past experiences don’t come in the way of receiving and giving love in relationships. A woman at peace with herself is open to love.

2. Men like to feel like men.

Essentially, men appreciate women who embrace their femininity. Feminine women know how to allow men to take the lead. And they are more about the flow and okay with following the man where he leads her.

Men are about structure and direction. Personally, it’s a relief for a woman who finds a man with direction and purpose. Men need a reason to be in a woman’s life. If, as a woman, out of your negative experiences, conclude that you have had enough and don’t “need a man”, you close the doors on healing and ultimately love in the name of protecting yourself. You must have a space and a role for a man to step into your life. This is what men are pleading women to do.

If women become nagging, critical, and controlling of their man, the man will not feel respected, which makes him not want to be around the woman. A nagging woman reminds a man of his mother. It’s overbearing. And that’s why they don’t live with their mother.

3. Men need to feel sexual chemistry.

Men love a woman who shows affection. Men are visual, and feel attracted to a woman who takes care of herself physically and emotionally. They love extended eye contact. Wearing dresses alone won’t make a woman feminine. It’s a whole other way of being comfortable in one’s own skin and being allowing, warm, and inviting. If a woman is feminine, she evokes the masculine in a man.

Men love admiring beauty in a woman and complementing them. This is how they express desire and sexual interest in their woman. It’s important to note that people who can’t make extended eye contact have intimacy issues. Intimacy is not limited to sex. Having deep emotional intimacy in a relationship requires vulnerability.

4. Men want to be with a woman who has faith in the relationship.

If a woman is constantly worried about the relationship status or its ending even when she doesn’t have a reason to worry, she is going to project her insecurity, and the man can sense that. Faith in the relationship is grounding for women in the most fundamental ways. Through leaning into her femininity, a woman can practice surrender. A woman’s surrender communicates to the man that she has faith in the relationship.

When a man is interested in a woman, he makes it clear and known that he wants her in his life. Women need to step into a relationship with their eyes open instead of being swoon by the lifestyle. The Tinder Swindler stories are examples of how delusional women get conned.

Faith in the relationship means having faith in a man and his abilities to provide for you. While this is great, only a woman who knows what she brings to the relationship (besides sex) is going to find the success that she’s looking for.

5. Men fall for women who are their real selves.

Of course, this works both ways. But oftentimes, women don’t reveal their real selves until much later in the relationship. For example, becoming more bossy or controlling after becoming a mother. It takes great courage to have trust in a man as well as in oneself. It is hard to practice surrender without having faith in a man and his abilities. It’s hard to be vulnerable enough to share your vision with someone. A woman has to know why she wants to be with a man as well as communicate the same.

A woman who is most comfortable with her emotions and carries peace within herself has the ability to be real and honest. One has to be brutally honest with oneself and see the reality and the person for who they are. In order to do that one has to cultivate the ability to see oneself. Know thyself.

6. If a woman inspires a man, it’s a game-changer.

Couples supporting each other’s goals, positive passions and visions feels good. In order to be supportive of someone else’s passions, one has to understand what it means to have positive and active interests and passions.

Everybody eats and drinks and watches movies. There’s nothing inspiring about that. When one person in the relationship has passions and interests and the other doesn’t, it may negatively impact the relationship. The one who doesn’t have any interests of their own may feel like the other is not spending enough time with them and start complaining about the same. Men find complaining, nagging, and criticizing a turnoff.

Inspiring is coupled with action. This comes from doing things one is passionate about by oneself and with others.

A couple can bounce off this inspiration in the relationship by having individual as well as shared interests. This way they have things to be consistently interested in in their partner and to talk about. People love talking and sharing about their passions. It’s always fun when couples love to do things together.

What are you creating or building, alone or together? A man or a woman sitting on a couch watching television is uninspiring.

A woman who aspires to something for herself is inspiring. As a woman, you can ask yourself if you would feel inspired to be with a man with goals and a vision.

The same is true for men. From my story on what men are pleading women to do:

Your surrender and your movement nourishes your man. Slow down how you speak, how you move, because your movement can inspire your man to deep purpose, spiritual openness and great feats of heroics.

Can you see how you can be inspiring to a man and be a game-changer in his life?

