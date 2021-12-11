What Is Sexual Tension?

Sexual tension happens when two people interact and feel sexual attraction, but there isn’t any sexual activity. The tension between sexual partners is more about the events that lead to sex than the actual act of having sexual intimacy.

You are going to read in this article:

Signs of sexual tension. Is sexual tension healthy? Sexual tension is normal or abnormal? How to avoid unwanted sexual tension?

Sexual tension is a frequent occurrence. It is most often seen in the workplace. Some colleagues have secret relationships but do not want the entire workplace to know. Some are flirting, and others are uncomfortable because they haven’t taken action in response to the sexual tension they’ve had.

5 Signs You’re Experiencing Sexual Tension

Everybody has felt sexual tension because of an ex-boyfriend at school or work, at the very least. Here are some signs that can show that the tension between you and your crush is real.

1. You Get Butterflies

However hard you attempt to cover it up, they always do their best to create a flutter in your heart. It could be due to the scent of their perfume/cologne, the style of their walking or even their smile. Whatever the reason you notice, you’re caught in the moment every time.

2. You Can’t Stop Thinking About Them

It’s never the same. We focus the brain on one particular person. The distractions are useless, and staying busy can be a struggle. You’re probably in awe of them.

3. Any Physical Touch Gets You Hot

You could get a hug, a handshake, or a hug. If they’re close to you, you will feel warm and cozy all over. You will be sure that you’re in their awe and effortlessly.

5. Eyes Say It All

Eyes say everything you don’t. I believe eyes to be the windows of the soul; However, in this case, eyes are the words that express your sexual desire!

Is Sexual Tension Healthy?

At first, sexual tension is portrayed off as innocent. Teasing, flirting, and the desire to be with someone special are all part of the process. But, it’s important to address the issue in all aspects. Is sexual tension healthy? As per expert matchmaker and relationship expert Steven Ward, there are certain disadvantages:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sexual tension can lead to tension and anger when one person uses it to manipulate another. Suppose one partner is asexual and the other uses it to exercise control on and take control of each other’s feelings. In that case, the result could cause more serious issues like anger, resentment and hostility.

In addition, the tension between sexual partners is a risk in the case of the possibility of sexual violence. A person may misinterpret how someone is dressed or flirting. They could over-imagine the person is doing something they’re not.

“When sexual tension is created deliberately, it makes the one who is being forced to abstain upset and vengeful,” advises Ward. “Often that person may act aggressive or passive-aggressive toward the other to communicate their discomfort and disdain for the sexual tension.”

There have been many victims of rape and cases of sex trafficking and abuse within circumstances, such as those. The statistics are increasing every day in murders and kidnappings. Most of which stem from sexual attraction.

Safe Ways to Avoid Unwanted Sexual Tension (Harassment)

These suggestions can help ease the tension that is caused by one-sided sexual tension attempts. Use these simple gestures to avoid awkward situations.

Maintain a safe distance between strangers (in every location).

Use a pepper spray bottle or Taser to ensure your safety.

Make yourself heard and make sure you are clear about what you want to accomplish.

Don’t be afraid of calling for assistance.

Make sure you are aware of the surroundings around you.

Do not go out by yourself.

Realize That Sexual Tension Is Normal

Do you remember the adrenaline rush that erupted when your crush noticed you? Maybe at prom? Besides those exasperating hormones that nobody ever seemed to inform you of efficiently at a crucial moment in the course of. As teens, and do not know how to deal with these emotions.

Sexual tension is quite normal. There will always be a desire for someone else, which you cannot get away from or avoid. While you aren’t able to determine who likes you but you can shield yourself from unwanted advances.

Sexual tension is either good or harmful. As human beings, we may speak about our feelings, but only when it causes discomfort to someone else. Like everything else, respect must be the most important factor when talking to anyone.

Sexual tension is simply one aspect of our lives that is focused on desire. We all have desires in our lives, yet we act only upon a few of them. That’s not just a coincidence.

Tips to Move Forward Responsibly

People will behave towards you only how you allow them. In most situations, you need to show them how to treat others. This means:

Setting the standard

Let them know what’s appropriate and not.

Staying on your feet

Once you’ve laid the groundwork and established the foundation, there’s no space for mistakes. As far as sexual tension is involved, if you’re going to say no and you want to ensure it’s a definitive No!!

Last words

It’s a sport of pulling and control. Our desires should not overpower our morals. Every choice we make can change our lives in a flash. Sexual tension is cute and entertaining, but it could also be risky if not properly understood. The best way to handle it is to respect the privacy of others and communicate effectively, so there’s no miscommunication. If the relationship is shared, have fun!

Make this information available to youngsters as they require it most. Girls and boys especially require knowledge of the rules and private space. This is a good thing to start early. Adults and parents can teach children the importance of speaking up and how to use it through example. Sexual tension could be one of three things that are harmless, harmful, or risky. Be careful when you choose.

You are free to share your experiences about sexual tension in the comments box.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***