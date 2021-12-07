How To Boost Your Charisma in Three Incredibly Simple Steps

I know many people with all sorts of personalities — eccentric, outspoken, brazen, reserved — but at the end of the day, I always envy those who are charismatic.

For one, charismatic people know how to work a room. They don’t need to be telling you about their constant adventures to be perceived as interesting. They just are…

I’ve got a theory.

It’s not so much as how they carry themselves but how they carry others. As in, they’re charismatic not because they’re good-looking but because they make others feel good-looking. Although, they aren’t God’s chosen ones (but they might as well be).

Fortunately, charisma is a skill that you can acquire over time if you just put in the effort to do so.

But the question is, how do you even begin to do that? Below, I’ve laid out three simple steps for you to follow.

. . .

Smile and stand up straight.

You’re probably familiar with the following scenario.

You enter a room and you see someone you’d like to meet. It could be the cute guy from your class or the boss of the company you’re working for. What do you usually do?

Are you the type to awkwardly linger around them, hoping for the right moment to introduce yourself?

If you are, then you’re not being charismatic at all. Meanwhile, charismatic people already made an impression on them the moment they walked into the room. Whether you know it or you don’t, people will notice and take note of your actions, even from afar.

It’s up to you to leave them intrigued.

Don’t look like a lost puppy waiting around for his mother. Instead, show them that you belong there. You could be anywhere in the world right now but you chose to be with them today. On purpose.

So, be warm and approachable. Smile and stand up straight and firm.

This is how you’ll draw people in.

. . .

Initiate genuine conversations.

Have you ever tried to strike up a conversation with someone even when you’re a bundle of nerves?

If you have, then good job. You’ve basically got 1/3 of what being charismatic is all about. It’s simply just taking that leap of faith to initiate a connection with other people.

It’s definitely one of the most difficult things you can ever do, but mastering it will change your life.

More than that, you’re also building a support system that will always look out for you. So, instead of fiddling with your phone or keeping your eyes down, chin up, and ask someone how they’re doing. Be a breath of fresh air.

They’ll never expect that from you.

Exceed their expectations. In turn, people will show up for you any time if you just prove to them you’re worthy— and charismatic people are always worth it.

Want to know a little secret to make this a little bit easier for you?

Don’t give yourself enough time to acknowledge your fears. Instead, jump in and say hi. At the very least, you can say you’ve tried and rose above your fears. At the very most, you’ll gain a new friend.

Seriously, you’ve got nothing to lose.

. . .

Open your body language.

This step completes the package.

How do you make sure you appear charismatic?

By not sending mixed signals. You can smile all you want and engage people in conversation, but if your arms are crossed or your body is closed off, then you’re going to make everyone around you feel uncomfortable. That’s just the way it goes.

Body language may not seem like much but it’s actually important.

It’s how others will identify whether you’re trustworthy or not. In this case, charismatic people are trustworthy, and they show this by opening up their bodies and using hand gestures. Perhaps even have their feet pointing towards whoever they’re talking to. That’s how you convey you’re interested in the other person — it’s scientifically known.

My best friend from college is good at this.

She would always lean towards people when they’re talking to her. This signaled to them that she was greatly interested in what they had to say, and as a result, made them feel completely valued.

In the end, that’s what being charismatic is all about — you making others feel good about themselves.

. . .

Wrapping up

Remember, charisma doesn’t involve changing who you are as a person, but changing the way people perceive you.

In that case, you have every bit of opportunity to become more likable and charismatic. Plus, the changes you need to make in the process aren’t nearly as big or daunting as they seem. Just smile, stand up straight, engage in genuine connections, and open up your body.

Then, watch as the people (metaphorically) fall to their knees for you.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Pexels