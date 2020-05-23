How to Boost Your Immune System (The COVID-19)

The human body is a system that is composed of many different types of cells, tissues and organs. Daily human activities unconsciously expose this system to attacks by pathogens which could lead to infections and diseases.

Fortunately, there is a shield that protects the body from infection and diseases, “the immune system“. The immune system is the body’s defense system that uses white blood cells and antibodies to identify and eliminate organisms that get through the body’s natural barriers. It is important to note that the immune system is not omnipotent, it gets weakened by several external factors such as stress, excessive alcohol, poor diet, dehydration, lack of sleep, smoking, and exposure to harmful chemical and UV radiation.

When this defense system gets weakened, the body becomes vulnerable to infections and diseases. Whenever there’s a pandemic, the strength of your immune system determines your vulnerability to the disease. People who survive a pandemic are mostly those with a strong immune system, therefore, it explains the reason why you need to boost your immune system regularly.

About “The COVID-19”

The corona virus is a family of viruses that cause disease in animals but a new species of this virus has been identified to affect humans, “The Covid-19”. According to research, people with weak immune system, older adults and people with underlying illness such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer may be more likely to have severe symptoms of Covid-19, which can lead to a higher risk of death. Among these illness, diabetes is common among older adults which put them in double risk of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the vaccine for the corona virus disease is not yet known, you can boost your immune system to keep you safe from being infected.

How diabetic patients can boost their immune system against Covid-19

In this article, I will be discussing three perfect ways to boost your immune system. These include; nutrition, supplement and physical activities.

Nutrition

i. A balanced diet is important for a strong immune system. Fruits, veggies and seeds are an impeccable recommendation, while providing an immune system boost. Many nutritionists would advise diabetic patients to eat the rainbow. Eating the rainbow and getting adequate phytonutrients improves immune function, amend digestive problems, reduces infection risk, improve respiratory health and provide many other potential health benefits.

ii. Reduce your intake of refined carbs and sugars. Laboratory experiments suggest that sugar may impair white blood cell function, hence it should probably be avoided if you desire an improved immune system.

Supplements

Although supplements should not be your major source of nutrients, however, in the absence of getting adequate dietary nutrients, supplements are a better alternative.

People with diabetes should consider these supplements for immune system boost against Covid-19.

Vitamin C

The National Academy of Medicine recommends that about 2,000mg per day is a good dose of Vitamin C for a good immune system. It therefore helps your body excrete whatever you don’t need into your urine. Vitamin D

Vitamin D supplement is a good protective shield against respiratory-tract infections. Consider 2,000 IU to 5,000 IU per day Zinc

Older people should consider taking about 35-40mg of zinc supplement per day. It therefore improves the white blood cell power over flu, infections, cold and other viruses. Turmeric, Echinacea and Garlic are spice/herb good for fighting viral infections and have a mild protective effect against upper-respiratory infections.

Daily and Physical Activities

While you maintain a healthy diet and taking supplements to boost your immune system consider activities to protect you from infection and keep your immune system healthy.

Regular washing of hands

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they advise that you wash your hands with soap under running water as well as use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently. Stay away from smoking

Smoking reduces your respiratory health while making you vulnerable to the corona disease. Get adequate sleep

A study shows that people with insomnia have weaker immune systems. Sleep is important for your general body health. Exercise: Exercise keeps you fit and helps in quick recovery for illness. Diabetic patients should consult their doctors as well as a fitness coach for proper guide on exercise good for them.

