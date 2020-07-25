Would you like to see some changes in your life? You can begin making these changes by learning how to build self-awareness.

Let’s start by asking, what is self-awareness?

Self-awareness is a self-conscious state where you’re focused on yourself and your well being.

And building self-awareness is vital for all aspects of performance.

The more we’re in tune with yourself the more you’re able to improve and grow yourself in order to create the results you desire.

It’s often said,

“We cannot change what we will not see.”

Self-awareness is the process of acknowledging not only our strengths but our weaknesses as well.

Becoming self-aware entails listening to your body and feelings and taking action based on what you hear.

If you’re in tune with your body, you’ll know when to say no to that extra piece of cake or say no to staying up late.

You’ll become more in tune with your body the more often you respect it.

Self-awareness is a process. The more we do it, the better we become at it.

How do you become self-aware?

These next few tips will help you in your journey to self-awareness:

1. Reflect on who you are and who you’d like to become.

While it’s important to notice your faults and weaknesses, it’s equally important to acknowledge your strengths.

The better you understand yourself, the better you’re able to accept yourself as you are or change the things you’d like to be different.

Self-awareness requires you to be honest with yourself and have the courage to change the things you can.

A full recognition of yourself gives you the opportunity to become the self-fulfilled person you’re destined to be.

Looking deep into your soul, you’ll find the many character traits that make you unique.

Begin by acknowledging the positive things.

This will strengthen and encourage you to face the less favourable character traits without abandoning your new venture.

On the other hand, when evaluating your strengths, don’t let your ego get the best of you.

If you magnify either your strengths or your weaknesses, you can’t possibly get a realistic picture of yourself.

Until you examine the truth of who you are, you cannot move into the person you can become.

2. Pay attention to your likes and dislikes.

Far too often, people make life-changing choices without acknowledging deeply rooted personal preferences.

Before you embark on goals for your future, have a full awareness of the things you especially enjoy and those you prefer not to have in your life.

3. Face your inner self.

During your self-awareness process, think about your motivations, dreams, fears and stressors.

Think about why you feel the way you do, then begin to work toward overcoming these inner battles.

4. Ask your loved ones’ opinions.

Talk to people who know you best and really listen to what they see as your dominant character traits and motivations.

Ask them to be completely honest with you and be prepared to hear their opinions.

You may not be your own best judge of character.

Accept the way your loved ones see you as part of this process.

Consider their opinions along with your own analysis in order to see the full picture of who you are.

Self-awareness is a necessary part of self-esteem and change.

If you want to grow as an individual, begin with a complete and honest picture of who you are now.

This total awareness will start your journey to becoming the best you can be.

Put some of the things you’ve learned in this post into practice, and you’ll soon be on your way to having more self-awareness, self-esteem and self-confidence.

