How to Cherish Yourself More

One of the many things about attraction is that we are attracted to people, friends or romantically, who remind us of what is familiar.

Usually, that means we are attracted to people like our parents, but really it means we are attracted to people to treat us like we treat ourselves.

Many people might not experience a lot of warmth or cherishing growing up, so they have not learned how to cherish themselves. Yet, it is likely something many people want.

Cherish: to protect and care for (someone) lovingly.

Definition from Oxford Languages

Cherish is the opposite of betrayal in the sense. It’s the idea that someone is going to care for and protect you, hold you dear, and all in a loving manner. The more we can cherish ourselves in the relationship to self, the more we can feel more cherished in our lives.

This also means the more we are more attracted to people who cherish us. Because again, we are attracted to people who feel familiar.

So here is a list of ways to cherish yourself more. It takes at least 21 days to form a belief that you are cherished so I put 21 different ideas for things you could do to show yourself some cherishing:

Cherish List

Buy flowers for yourself Make alist of ways to get your needs met and do those things (like a task or to-do list) Do a face mask Give yourself a head massage Be patient with yourself when I’m busy or can’t do things Do check-ins often about how you feel Give yourself regular compliments Treat yourself to a nice meal or dessert Learn your love language Practice your love language on yourself Talk yourself on a walk Dance to your favorite music Take yourself out on a date Get yourself a nice outfit to wear Carve time to read your favorite book Finish paying off all your bills then compliment yourself when you do Validate your feelings Give yourself a foot rub Sign up for a class you want (e.g., cooking class, yoga, photography, etc) Engage in self-pleasure (check out here some high-quality items on sale here) Write a love letter to yourself

Disclaimer: This post contains an affiliate link, which means I’ll earn a small commission if you purchase through my link at no extra cost to you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cherishing yourself daily is a beautiful way to increase your feelings of self-love. You also are attracting more love into your life by taking care of yourself in that way.

You deserve to feel more cherished and loved, so show yourself by incorporating more of that into your life!

So what way are you going to cherish yourself more today?

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Brandy Kennedy on unsplash.com