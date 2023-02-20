Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Cherish Yourself More

How to Cherish Yourself More

If anyone deserves to make sure you’re cherished, it’s yourself.

by Leave a Comment

One of the many things about attraction is that we are attracted to people, friends or romantically, who remind us of what is familiar.

Usually, that means we are attracted to people like our parents, but really it means we are attracted to people to treat us like we treat ourselves.

Many people might not experience a lot of warmth or cherishing growing up, so they have not learned how to cherish themselves. Yet, it is likely something many people want.

Cherish: to protect and care for (someone) lovingly.

Definition from Oxford Languages

Cherish is the opposite of betrayal in the sense. It’s the idea that someone is going to care for and protect you, hold you dear, and all in a loving manner. The more we can cherish ourselves in the relationship to self, the more we can feel more cherished in our lives.

This also means the more we are more attracted to people who cherish us. Because again, we are attracted to people who feel familiar.

So here is a list of ways to cherish yourself more. It takes at least 21 days to form a belief that you are cherished so I put 21 different ideas for things you could do to show yourself some cherishing:

Cherish List

  1. Buy flowers for yourself
  2. Make alist of ways to get your needs met and do those things (like a task or to-do list)
  3. Do a face mask
  4. Give yourself a head massage
  5. Be patient with yourself when I’m busy or can’t do things
  6. Do check-ins often about how you feel
  7. Give yourself regular compliments
  8. Treat yourself to a nice meal or dessert
  9. Learn your love language
  10. Practice your love language on yourself
  11. Talk yourself on a walk
  12. Dance to your favorite music
  13. Take yourself out on a date
  14. Get yourself a nice outfit to wear
  15. Carve time to read your favorite book
  16. Finish paying off all your bills then compliment yourself when you do
  17. Validate your feelings
  18. Give yourself a foot rub
  19. Sign up for a class you want (e.g., cooking class, yoga, photography, etc)
  20. Engage in self-pleasure (check out here some high-quality items on sale here)
  21. Write a love letter to yourself

Disclaimer: This post contains an affiliate link, which means I’ll earn a small commission if you purchase through my link at no extra cost to you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cherishing yourself daily is a beautiful way to increase your feelings of self-love. You also are attracting more love into your life by taking care of yourself in that way.

You deserve to feel more cherished and loved, so show yourself by incorporating more of that into your life!

So what way are you going to cherish yourself more today?

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Brandy Kennedy on unsplash.com

About Nia Robinson | "Purpose is to Love" Blog Creator

Nia is the founder of the “Purpose is to Love” blog (https://purposeistolove.com). She likes to write posts that share the truths of what she has learned about love in a fun, creative, and memorable way. Her posts are often about love as she believes love is one of the most powerful drugs in the world is love. My parents named her Nia Cherie. Nia means purpose and Cherie means Love. She creates posts to share her truths about love, ultimately hoping it empowers others to love more.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@purposeistolove

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x