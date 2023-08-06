How To Cook Salmon | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Dad, how do I?

I used frozen salmon Costco

Defrost salmon in lukewarm water for 15 minutes.

Wash & Cut some potatoes.

Wash, Peel & Cut some carrots.

Frozen Broccoli – microwave for 5 minutes

Preheat oven to 375 F

Remove salmon from packets.

Make an aluminum foil pouch

Add lemon juice, olive oil, and salmon rub

375 for 20 minutes

Add vegetables (you can add them sooner if you like them more cooked)

Cook another 20 minutes

Remove salmon, increase temperature to 425 for 10 minutes.

Enjoy!

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

Hey kids, welcome to another edition of “Cooking with Dad.” Today, I’m going to show you how to make a delicious salmon dinner. This should work for other fish as well, but being from Seattle, we’re known for our salmon. You see, I’m even wearing my salmon-colored shirt to get into the theme. But before we start, I have a couple of dad jokes to share with you. Ever heard the one about the fish’s pickup line? He says, “Hey Gail, what’s up?”

Now, let’s get started. The first thing I’ll do is defrost the salmon. I’m using salmon from Costco, and I’ll let them sit in lukewarm water for about 15 to 20 minutes. While the salmon is defrosting, I’ll prepare the vegetables. I like to use a cast iron skillet for this, so I’ll add a little olive oil to the pan and wash and cut some potatoes and carrots. You can also add broccoli if you like. Once the veggies are ready, I’ll season them with some Johnny seasoning and a little olive oil.

Now, let’s move on to the salmon. After removing them from the packets, I’ll add a touch of lemon juice and olive oil, and then sprinkle some salmon rub over them. Now, it’s time to make an aluminum pouch to keep the salmon moist during cooking. I’ll wrap the seasoned salmon in aluminum foil, making sure to seal the edges tightly.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ll preheat the oven to 375°F and cook the salmon for a total of 40 minutes. After the first 20 minutes, I’ll add the vegetables to the oven and cook everything together for the remaining time.

While waiting for the salmon to finish, I like to clean up the kitchen to save time after dinner. After 20 minutes, I’ll remove the vegetables and check on the salmon. If it’s nicely charred, it’s ready to be taken out.

Finally, after letting it cool down a bit, we can enjoy our healthy and delicious salmon dinner. I like to pair it with a glass of milk and some ketchup for the potatoes.

That’s all there is to it! I hope this tutorial helps you make a great salmon dinner. Thanks for watching, and God bless you!

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

Link to my book: https://amzn.to/3idKKzq Official Website: https://www.dadhowdoiofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadhowdoi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dadhowdoi

This video is produced by “Dad, how do I?” and it is provided for informational, educational, entertainment purposes only. Some of these projects, materials, and techniques may not be appropriate for all ages or skill levels. “Dad, how do I?” does not make any claims of the safety of the projects, techniques, or resources listed on this site including this video, and will not take responsibility of what you do with the information provided by this site. Viewers must be aware by doing DIY projects on their homes, they are doing it at their own risk and “Dad, how do I?” cannot be held liable if they cause any damage to their homes. “Dad, how do I?” assumes no liability for property damage or personal injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. Use this information at your own risk. “Dad, how do I?” recommends safe practices when working with tools seen or implied in this or any other video on my channel. Due to factors beyond the control of “Dad, how do I?“, no information contained in this video shall create any expressed or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage, or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or from the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not “Dad, how do I?”.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock