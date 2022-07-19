How To Cook Spaghetti Squash [Video]

By Dad, How Do I

In this video I show you how to cook Spaghetti Squash.

Wash the squash. :0)

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit.

Cut squash in half and remove the gunk inside.

Put squash halves in a pan that can hold 1/2″ of water.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes.

Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Scoop out the spaghetti squash.

Top with butter and salt, or spaghetti sauce or. whatever you like.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids

so today i’m going to show you how to

cook spaghetti squash it’s a nice

pasta if you’re making spaghetti so

i thought i’d just walk you through that

because it’s kind of it’s kind of cool

it tastes good you can eat it just uh

put a little butter on it and actually

tastes really good that way too fairly

inexpensive uh at the store so

yeah just something to switch it up for

you if you’re tired of

eating uh burgers

so

joke for you uh you know since

spaghetti squash is a substitute for

spaghetti noodles you might call it an

impasta

ah so anyway let’s get started

first thing you want to do is you want

to wash it because it sits in the

the ground like right like a pumpkin

so you want to watch the outside get rid

of the dirt and then the way i do it is

i just cut it right in half just right

in half

okay

and then very similar to a pumpkin

it has seeds inside of it right okay so

all we’re going to do now is we’re just

going to remove those seeds and a tool

like this uh you know a spoon like this

that has a halfway decent sharp edge

works really well

you don’t want to

you don’t want to get too deep in there

because you don’t want to take away

from the meat of the

of the squash but

it’s just like a pumpkin

okay

i think on my baking video i showed this

with a pumpkin

because

it’s just really similar

when i add a little bit of pumpkin to my

pumpkin pie

i did the same thing so basically that’s

what you’re doing just like that

fairly easy

and like i said these things are fairly

inexpensive too so

and good for you

okay

okay so that’s that one and do the other

side now too

i’ve never cooked these seeds you

probably could cook them though just

like pumpkin seeds they look very

similar

i have not tried that though

but part of pump cooking pumpkin seeds

if you remember from my video before

is kind of the nostalgia of it you know

it isn’t uh it’s a little bit of work

to uh to cook them when you cook them at

home but it is kind of fun to do as a

family so

i don’t know that i’d bother to to mess

with that with these for

the amount of seeds that you’d actually

get out of it

so

okay

so that’s about it

now we’re gonna go ahead and we’re going

to put in

about a half inch of water into this pan

and we’re going to turn these upside

down just like that

and cook them in the water

for

40 minutes on 350.

okay that’s it’s as simple as that so

i’ll go ahead and do that and walk you

through that too

okay i got my oven at 350 it’s preheated

to 350.

i have the water in here it’s about a

half inch worth of water uh half inch

worth about a half inch of water okay

uh sitting in there and then that’s just

sitting in there just face down just

like that and so we’re just gonna put

this in the oven for 40 minutes

so i’m gonna go ahead and turn on my

timer

and i don’t know if you know this too

but this is helpful to note you can have

a timer

on your when you set uh

something to cook you can put a timer

and it has nothing to do

with uh

shutting the oven off but there’s also a

cook time if you put cook time and put

it to 40 minutes it’ll actually turn the

oven off at 40 minutes if you have the

timer you can just use it just as a

timer and then it’ll run for 40 minutes

and then just

go off and the oven stays on though so

that’s the difference between the two if

that if that’s helpful to you all right

so i’m just gonna go ahead and put this

in the oven

i’m gonna go ahead and set the cook time

to 40 minutes

start

and there we go so now it’ll go for 40

minutes and then it’ll actually shut off

the oven when we’re done

okay see that it’s actually turning the

whole it turned the oven off

right

when the timer went off like i told you

last time okay that’s so that’s what

cook time does for you

so the oven’s off i don’t have to worry

about that now i’m just going to remove

it

okay

okay so just took it out of the oven

this is going to be hot so you want to

wear a glove if you’re going to touch

this

now right

i’m just kind of touching it to feel if

it’s kind of a little bit mushy you want

it to be a little bit mushy

yeah i can tell that it is so i’m going

to let that set that set there for just

a little bit and let it cool off and

then we’ll come back and we’ll i clean

this uh

spoon up uh

i’m gonna uh go ahead and pull it out of

there and then we’ll just scoop that out

and we’ll put it right in here and you

can like i said you could just eat this

straight from here put a little butter

on it a little bit of salt you can just

eat it straight like that or you could

put some spaghetti sauce on it so anyway

let’s just wait for just a little bit

let this cool off and then we’ll come

back

okay so let’s go ahead and start this

here i’m just going to go ahead and do

this

and i’m going to pick this up with the

glove because it’s still kind of hot you

can see that it’s still kind of steaming

so i’m going to give you a close-up of

this but i just want to show you see

that it kind of peels off like

spaghetti

pretty cool so

i’m gonna go ahead and move the move the

camera closer so you can

you can see that but

yeah it’s just coming off nice and good

there

yeah

okay let me move the camera for you

so you can see that

okay see that pretty cool huh looks just

like spaghetti smell like spaghetti

doesn’t it

i wonder why they call it spaghetti

squash

pretty cool

and good for you you know healthy so

okay and it kind of just comes out of

there fairly easy

it all depends on how how close you want

to get it to the

to the edge

you should be able to get pretty much

all of it out of there

see that’s a lot

that’s only half of it

okay

it’s fogging on my glasses

see that that’s probably

serve a few people there especially you

got a

spaghetti sauce to that or

just butter like i said it’s a pretty

nice healthy snack

a little bit of salt and pepper you can

even just get by with that it has a nice

flavor to it just by itself so

there you go it’s a pretty nice

fairly simple

meal to cook right

and healthy

so it’d be a nice snack for you uh you

know i know

in college it’s uh fairly common to just

cook pasta

uh

because it can fill you up and it’s

fairly inexpensive and you can just make

a plate of pasta

boil a plate of pasta and then eat that

uh fairly cheap but this would be much

more healthy version of that same thing

and it doesn’t cost all that much more

and just a little bit of

preparation and you’re good to go so

all right i hope this was helpful for

you thanks for watching and god bless

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock