How To Cook Spaghetti Squash [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
.
.
In this video I show you how to cook Spaghetti Squash.
Wash the squash. :0)
Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit.
Cut squash in half and remove the gunk inside.
Put squash halves in a pan that can hold 1/2″ of water.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes.
Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes.
Scoop out the spaghetti squash.
Top with butter and salt, or spaghetti sauce or. whatever you like.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids
so today i’m going to show you how to
cook spaghetti squash it’s a nice
healthy alternative to using spaghetti
pasta if you’re making spaghetti so
i thought i’d just walk you through that
because it’s kind of it’s kind of cool
it tastes good you can eat it just uh
put a little butter on it and actually
tastes really good that way too fairly
inexpensive uh at the store so
yeah just something to switch it up for
you if you’re tired of
eating uh burgers
so
uh but before we do that i do have a dad
joke for you uh you know since
spaghetti squash is a substitute for
spaghetti noodles you might call it an
impasta
ah so anyway let’s get started
first thing you want to do is you want
to wash it because it sits in the
you know it grows on the ground or on
the ground like right like a pumpkin
so you want to watch the outside get rid
of the dirt and then the way i do it is
i just cut it right in half just right
in half
okay
and then very similar to a pumpkin
it has seeds inside of it right okay so
all we’re going to do now is we’re just
going to remove those seeds and a tool
like this uh you know a spoon like this
that has a halfway decent sharp edge
works really well
you don’t want to
you don’t want to get too deep in there
because you don’t want to take away
from the meat of the
of the squash but
it’s just like a pumpkin
okay
i think on my baking video i showed this
with a pumpkin
because
it’s just really similar
when i add a little bit of pumpkin to my
pumpkin pie
i did the same thing so basically that’s
what you’re doing just like that
fairly easy
and like i said these things are fairly
inexpensive too so
and good for you
okay
okay so that’s that one and do the other
side now too
i’ve never cooked these seeds you
probably could cook them though just
like pumpkin seeds they look very
similar
i have not tried that though
but part of pump cooking pumpkin seeds
if you remember from my video before
is kind of the nostalgia of it you know
it isn’t uh it’s a little bit of work
to uh to cook them when you cook them at
home but it is kind of fun to do as a
family so
i don’t know that i’d bother to to mess
with that with these for
the amount of seeds that you’d actually
get out of it
so
okay
so that’s about it
now we’re gonna go ahead and we’re going
to put in
about a half inch of water into this pan
and we’re going to turn these upside
down just like that
and cook them in the water
for
40 minutes on 350.
okay that’s it’s as simple as that so
i’ll go ahead and do that and walk you
through that too
okay i got my oven at 350 it’s preheated
to 350.
i have the water in here it’s about a
half inch worth of water uh half inch
worth about a half inch of water okay
uh sitting in there and then that’s just
sitting in there just face down just
like that and so we’re just gonna put
this in the oven for 40 minutes
so i’m gonna go ahead and turn on my
timer
and i don’t know if you know this too
but this is helpful to note you can have
a timer
on your when you set uh
something to cook you can put a timer
and it has nothing to do
with uh
shutting the oven off but there’s also a
cook time if you put cook time and put
it to 40 minutes it’ll actually turn the
oven off at 40 minutes if you have the
timer you can just use it just as a
timer and then it’ll run for 40 minutes
and then just
go off and the oven stays on though so
that’s the difference between the two if
that if that’s helpful to you all right
so i’m just gonna go ahead and put this
in the oven
i’m gonna go ahead and set the cook time
to 40 minutes
start
and there we go so now it’ll go for 40
minutes and then it’ll actually shut off
the oven when we’re done
okay see that it’s actually turning the
whole it turned the oven off
right
when the timer went off like i told you
last time okay that’s so that’s what
cook time does for you
so the oven’s off i don’t have to worry
about that now i’m just going to remove
it
okay
okay so just took it out of the oven
this is going to be hot so you want to
wear a glove if you’re going to touch
this
now right
i’m just kind of touching it to feel if
it’s kind of a little bit mushy you want
it to be a little bit mushy
yeah i can tell that it is so i’m going
to let that set that set there for just
a little bit and let it cool off and
then we’ll come back and we’ll i clean
this uh
spoon up uh
i’m gonna uh go ahead and pull it out of
there and then we’ll just scoop that out
and we’ll put it right in here and you
can like i said you could just eat this
straight from here put a little butter
on it a little bit of salt you can just
eat it straight like that or you could
put some spaghetti sauce on it so anyway
let’s just wait for just a little bit
let this cool off and then we’ll come
back
okay so let’s go ahead and start this
here i’m just going to go ahead and do
this
and i’m going to pick this up with the
glove because it’s still kind of hot you
can see that it’s still kind of steaming
so i’m going to give you a close-up of
this but i just want to show you see
that it kind of peels off like
spaghetti
pretty cool so
i’m gonna go ahead and move the move the
camera closer so you can
you can see that but
yeah it’s just coming off nice and good
there
yeah
okay let me move the camera for you
so you can see that
okay see that pretty cool huh looks just
like spaghetti smell like spaghetti
doesn’t it
i wonder why they call it spaghetti
squash
pretty cool
and good for you you know healthy so
okay and it kind of just comes out of
there fairly easy
it all depends on how how close you want
to get it to the
to the edge
you should be able to get pretty much
all of it out of there
see that’s a lot
that’s only half of it
okay
it’s fogging on my glasses
see that that’s probably
serve a few people there especially you
got a
spaghetti sauce to that or
just butter like i said it’s a pretty
nice healthy snack
a little bit of salt and pepper you can
even just get by with that it has a nice
flavor to it just by itself so
there you go it’s a pretty nice
fairly simple
meal to cook right
and healthy
so it’d be a nice snack for you uh you
know i know
in college it’s uh fairly common to just
cook pasta
uh
because it can fill you up and it’s
fairly inexpensive and you can just make
a plate of pasta
boil a plate of pasta and then eat that
uh fairly cheap but this would be much
more healthy version of that same thing
and it doesn’t cost all that much more
and just a little bit of
preparation and you’re good to go so
all right i hope this was helpful for
you thanks for watching and god bless
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock