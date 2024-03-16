How to Escape Existential Vacuum in a Capitalist World

Capitalism thrives on individualism, but it makes us feel alone. It’s an economic model that rewards self-interest, competition and the accumulation of material possessions.

Capitalism has always been about more than money; it’s a system that operates on a deeper set of beliefs about human nature, the world, and our place in it. These beliefs have shaped everything from the industrial revolution to the digital age — and continue to do so today.

“Our economy is based on spending billions to persuade people that happiness is buying things, and then insisting that the only way to have a viable economy is to make things for people to buy so they’ll have jobs and get enough money to buy things,” says Philip Slater.

In the age of peak capitalism and the economic uncertainty of the masses, finding true happiness, meaning and purpose can be challenging. Many of us are constantly busy — leaving little time to reflect on who we are as individuals and what we want out of life.

With so much pressure to succeed and achieve everything we do, it’s no wonder many people feel like they have lost their sense of self or don’t know their personal values.

To escape the capitalism meaninglessness trap, we must understand how capitalism creates this feeling and find ways to change it.

Capitalism tells us that competition and the struggle to succeed are good for us; that it forces us to be better people. That’s why it’s no surprise that most of us are pushed towards careers or hobbies centered around accumulating capital and climbing the social ladder.

However, when caught up in this capitalist vortex, we tend to forget that these activities and pursuits remain secondary in our lives. They should not come at the cost of our relationships with family and friends, meaningful pursuits or any other personal fulfilment.

Even so, many of us yearn for something more. Many people are unhappy with their current financial situation, and an even greater number of people lack meaning in their lives.

There is an existential vacuum at the core of our society, a place where people feel isolated and adrift in the world. This condition is characterised by feelings of emptiness, despair, and powerlessness. These feelings are not natural; they arise from economic forces beyond our control.

An existential vacuum is the feeling you get when there’s no meaning in your life. You may feel lost, confused and disconnected from yourself.

“Modern man is alienated from himself, from his fellow men, and from nature,” argues Erich Fromm.

In the age of capitalism, we are left with existential uncertainty. We feel like we have no control over our lives and that everything we do is ultimately meaningless. This feeling can be paralysing.

However, there is a way to use this feeling as a source of inspiration. By focusing on what makes us come alive, we can transform our existential anxiety into a source of strength and wisdom.

We can also learn to be content with less, find meaning in our daily experiences (no matter how small) and appreciate the smaller things in life. Don’t lose faith in your ability to explore and discover yourself.

Fill your life with meaning — no matter how small

Alexander Chalmers said, “The three grand essentials of happiness are: Something to do, someone to love, and something to hope for.”

Through self-reflection and introspection, you can discover what brings you joy and then choose to spend your time on things that bring you joy.

Through self-exploration, you can deepen your understanding of yourself and gain a greater appreciation for the world around you.

By filling this existential vacuum with meaning and purpose, you can break free from the chains of capitalism and create the life of your ideal and meaningful life.

What does it mean to have a purpose?

There are three approaches to answering that question: focusing on the idea of “being alive”, focusing on the idea of “having a good life”, and focusing on finding meaning in your life’s work.

The good news is all three can be true at the same time. For example, being alive can mean many different things to different people, which means there is more than one meaning of “being alive”.

Viktor Frankl argues that there are three ways to fill your life with meaning. He writes: “Thus far we have shown that the meaning of life always changes, but that it never ceases to be. According to logotherapy, we can discover this meaning in life in three different ways: (1) by creating a work or doing a deed; (2) by experiencing something or encountering someone; and (3) by the attitude we take toward unavoidable suffering.”

With the right mindset and habits, you can discover incredible meaning in almost anything you do daily, despite the many uncertainties we face.

While it’s tempting to give up and stay stuck in an existential vacuum, you must take back control. You can learn how to find meaning in a chaotic world by paying attention to the things that really matter to you.

You can create space for yourself by taking time out for introspection to understand yourself better. And you can surround yourself with people who are supportive of your goals. None of this will be easy, but if you stick with it, you’ll be able to find personal meaning.

Finding meaning in your life can help you cope with the stresses of modern living. Find ways to reduce stress by taking breaks, setting boundaries, and prioritising. You might also find it helpful to journal or take nature walks.

Keeping your priorities in check and having purposeful goals will make you less likely to feel overwhelmed and anxious. The more meaning you find in your life, the more fulfilled you’ll feel as a whole person.

This post was previously published on Personal Growth.

