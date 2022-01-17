How To Heal Your Broken Heart Starting Immediately [Video]

.

.

When your heart gets broken, it can be as painful as any physical trauma.

You can’t eat. The world seems dark. Your every thought is tinged with a feeling of loss and hopelessness.

But there are STILL choices.

And the ones you make now will decide whether you stay feeling broken and defeated, or whether you heal and come back feeling stronger, more confident, and ready to love again.

Here’s how to get on the right path back to YOU . . .

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 cause why did you break up today

00:02 well because i i i made a fuss of

00:04 something today right

00:06 maybe you didn’t make a fuss about it

00:08 last month

00:09 or over the last six months maybe you

00:10 didn’t tell that person how you’ve been

00:12 feeling for years

00:14 so in that time you were choosing not to

00:16 break up with them you were choosing not

00:18 to have a conversation that you know

00:20 could lead somewhere bad but today you

00:22 chose to have the conversation why

00:24 because on some level

00:26 on some level some part of you

00:29 was ready to risk something

00:30 [Music]

00:35 now in this study steve 40 people both

00:38 male and female who had recently gone

00:40 through an unexpected and unwanted

00:43 breakup

00:45 in the last six months were given a

00:47 powerful nasal spray to reduce emotional

00:51 pain now

00:52 i say in quotes

00:54 powerful nasal spray to reduce emotional

00:58 pain because this nasal spray

01:02 in reality did [ __ ] all

01:05 oh you mean it didn’t heal your broken

01:08 heart they hadn’t researched and found a

01:11 chemical cure

01:13 for a broken heart that came in the form

01:15 of a nasal spray no steve but people

01:17 were told

01:18 that it would make them feel better

01:22 and

01:23 these faulty people reported feeling

01:26 better

01:27 after seeing an image of their ex scans

01:30 show that their brain brains responded

01:32 differently too so it wasn’t just a

01:35 feeling it genuinely was a different

01:38 reaction in the brain

01:41 to the picture of their ex now it was

01:44 just saline solution

01:46 uh the the nasal spray didn’t contain

01:49 any chemicals but these findings suggest

01:52 that placebo treatments reduce emotional

01:54 stress by altering effective

01:58 representations in frontal brain stem

02:01 systems this suggests that if you

02:03 believe you are being helped through the

02:06 breakup this can massively help

02:09 your breakup

02:10 in other words the act of taking action

02:14 alone

02:15 can engender results

02:17 what do you think about this steve

02:19 i think that’s a bit like self-care

02:21 isn’t it if you take some time for

02:22 self-care you are signaling to your body

02:26 that this is

02:27 recuperation time that you are doing

02:29 something nice for yourself there’s

02:31 probably something going

02:33 i know it’s not going to heal a broken

02:34 heart but like going to a spa probably

02:37 tells you that you want to relax and do

02:40 something

02:42 positive for your body and it makes you

02:44 even feel more lifted and de-stressed

02:48 because you have signaled to yourself

02:49 that it’s time to de-stress and

02:52 i guess if you tell yourself

02:54 i’m recovering from this by

02:56 doing good things for myself seeing

02:58 friends a broken heart it’s probably a

03:01 weird mix of psychological and physical

03:04 healing does it ever make you wonder how

03:07 many of the things we do

03:10 to get any result actually

03:13 do anything

03:15 and how much of what we do is literally

03:18 just our intention

03:21 giving us

03:22 this sense that

03:23 we are actually better

03:25 yeah i do sometimes think that even with

03:27 coffee i’ve drink drunk a lot of coffee

03:29 over the years and now i’m not even sure

03:32 what effect coffee has on me or not it

03:34 just

03:35 i could just taste it and i feel good in

03:38 the morning

03:39 you know when you buy like a really

03:40 expensive moisturizing cream for your

03:42 face

03:43 ah yeah and you think this is gonna this

03:46 is really gonna be the one

03:48 this is gonna be the one that gives me

03:50 great skin how much of it is

03:53 is it really a better formula

03:55 or could you slap a bunch of burger

03:57 grease on your face and tell yourself

03:58 that it was miracle cream and your spots

04:01 would clear up i do wonder about the

04:03 entire moisturizing industry i have to

04:05 say i’ll probably i’ll probably have a

04:07 50 skepticism about the whole thing but

04:10 it does feel nice putting that cream on

04:11 your face

04:12 well i think that the the

04:14 what’s interesting about this is that

04:16 you really can

04:19 in the wake of a

04:20 i think in a way the empowering thing

04:23 about this is that

04:24 there are

04:26 so many ways

04:28 to feel better

04:30 and we often if you take a break up it’s

04:33 an intense dramatic

04:36 event in one’s life

04:38 it produces this avalanche of pain

04:42 that

04:43 we’re left just

04:45 spinning and going how

04:47 am i going to deal with this what can i

04:50 possibly do to make myself feel better

04:52 and in any situation where there’s a ton

04:55 of pain

04:57 we can often find ourselves searching

04:59 for the perfect solution

05:00 to that

05:01 saline solution in this case

05:06 very good

05:07 the

05:09 we look for this precise way

05:13 to overcome our pain in a way you could

05:16 say the same is true even in situations

05:18 where there’s not pain you could say

05:20 uh

05:21 the same is true when we’re trying to to

05:24 get fitter or healthier or

05:28 there are

05:29 so many ways to do it

05:33 the intention

05:36 of just doing something that’s going to

05:38 help

05:41 matters more than anything else

05:44 that i am going into this breakup with

05:47 the intention that i am going to feel

05:49 better

05:51 i don’t need

05:53 the perfect

05:55 situation to get over it i don’t need

05:57 the perfect remedy i don’t need the

05:59 perfect therapist

06:02 what i need is a ton of intention that

06:04 i’m gonna do what it takes

06:07 to feel better

06:08 because there are so many ways you could

06:10 feel better you could feel better doing

06:12 jiu-jitsu you could feel better

06:15 going to the gym you could feel better

06:18 going and meditating you could feel

06:21 better spending more time with friends

06:23 and connecting in your relationships in

06:25 your life you could feel better taking

06:27 on a new purpose there are so many

06:29 different ways that you could feel

06:31 better but just the intention

06:34 of i’m gonna do something to move on

06:38 is half the battle

06:40 and the brain is so ridiculously

06:43 powerful i mean if the placebo effect

06:45 proves nothing else is how creepily

06:48 scary and

06:50 and powerful the brain is

06:52 in being able to reorganize itself based

06:55 on what it thinks is happening

06:58 yeah

06:59 rather than what is actually in any

07:01 chemical form or structural form

07:04 happening from the outside in

07:06 to the story you say about that breakup

07:09 as well it’s not that

07:11 there is no you’re in trauma there’s

07:13 nothing that’s going to suddenly make it

07:15 better it’s you’re going to have to go

07:16 through this repeated waves of pain but

07:19 even if the story in your head is

07:22 either this is going to defeat me and i

07:25 am broken and i will never

07:28 have someone wonderful love me again or

07:30 your story is

07:32 i’m a survivor i’m

07:34 able to rebuild i am a loving person i

07:38 have loving people around me

07:40 i’m gonna you know i’m gonna move

07:42 forward with my life totally different

07:44 story totally different meaning in the

07:48 way you approach everything from that

07:49 point did i mention on the podcast the

07:52 rat the the rat on the wheel experiment

07:56 it sounds familiar but i don’t remember

07:58 it

07:59 there was a

08:00 an experiment that they did

08:02 with

08:03 rats where one rat was put on a wheel

08:08 a running wheel

08:10 and

08:11 it could just run at its own pace

08:13 how whenever it chose to

08:16 and there was another rat that was

08:18 hooked up to a wheel

08:20 that or that was on a wheel that was

08:22 hooked up to the other wheel

08:25 so whenever the first rat ran of its own

08:29 volition

08:30 the second rat had to run

08:32 on the wheel

08:34 so they were both doing the exact same

08:36 amount of exercise the exact same amount

08:38 of exertion

08:42 except the results were completely

08:44 different

08:46 the rat that was on the wheel that chose

08:49 to run

08:51 had all the positive markers associated

08:54 with

08:55 exercise

08:58 the rat that had to run albeit at

09:01 exactly the same pace and distance as

09:03 the first rat

09:05 had all of the markets as markers

09:07 associated with

09:09 stress

09:12 the result of the experiment

09:14 was

09:15 linked to what you’re saying right now

09:17 that

09:18 someone can

09:20 if they

09:21 if you’re choosing

09:23 your

09:25 struggle

09:28 it can be a wonderfully empowering

09:31 growth experience for you

09:33 that has a lot of positive meaning and

09:36 does a lot

09:37 for your mindset for all of the good

09:40 things that you or all of the all of

09:42 those markers

09:43 of having achieved and overcome

09:46 something

09:47 that we get when we when we do something

09:49 difficult

09:51 if we believe that just some stress has

09:54 been imposed on us

09:57 and that we’re just reacting to it

10:02 then it’s gonna have a lot of negative

10:04 effects on our life

10:06 there’s going to be resentment there’s

10:08 going to be frustration there’s going to

10:09 be all the cortisol associated with

10:11 stress

10:13 there’s going to be a sense of

10:14 helplessness

10:15 so

10:16 in a breakup

10:18 if we

10:20 believe if our story is this was done to

10:23 me

10:25 i did not choose this

10:27 i do not want this

10:30 and

10:31 all i want is for this pain to go away

10:35 and i am going to be in every sense of

10:38 the word a victim of this time in my

10:40 life

10:42 that is going to be something that is

10:43 going to produce an extraordinary amount

10:45 of stress and helplessness

10:48 and

10:48 and depression and

10:51 a whole world of of

10:53 increased pain pain on you know

10:56 the pain of a breakup turns into a

10:59 genuine kind of suffering

11:01 that can now last a lot longer or can

11:04 just produce much more devastating

11:06 effects

11:07 if we can

11:10 look at the story of our breakup

11:13 and see it differently

11:16 we actually have a shot

11:18 at an incredibly cathartic

11:22 growth driven time in our life

11:25 that we associate with a ton of

11:27 achievement and

11:29 pride

11:30 and confidence and even control hey guys

11:33 before you watch the end of the video

11:36 if you are struggling right now with

11:38 moving on from somebody maybe someone

11:40 broke up with you and broke your heart

11:42 maybe there’s an ex you’re struggling to

11:44 get over i have a video that’s really

11:46 going to help one of my members asked me

11:49 how to get her ex back and the answer i

11:53 give her

11:54 is going gonna surprise you i have a

11:56 free training for you where i reveal the

11:58 video clip that happened in private

12:00 between me and her that is really gonna

12:02 help you with your situation if this is

12:04 what you’re feeling go to

12:06 moveonstrong.com

12:09 to get that free training and i will see

12:11 you over there

12:12 back to the video

12:14 if you can take ownership

12:16 of your pain

12:17 in that moment

12:20 now that could be in the form of saying

12:21 okay i may not have chosen this but

12:25 this truly is an opportunity

12:28 for me to become

12:30 a bigger person

12:31 this truly is an opportunity for me to

12:34 show

12:35 what i’m made of

12:37 you know people choose to climb

12:38 mountains in life this is the

12:40 interesting thing

12:41 we’re all going to have to climb

12:43 mountains

12:44 whether we choose to or not

12:46 some people climb mountains in their

12:48 free time

12:51 some people just decide to as an

12:53 activity

12:56 sometimes in life we get given a

12:58 mountain that we have to climb in the

13:00 form of a breakup in the form of a lost

13:02 job in the form of a lost loved one

13:06 but if we can remember that

13:09 there are people in life that choose to

13:11 climb mountains

13:13 that’s what they do for fun

13:16 they go out and they climb a mountain

13:17 then we realize that there is a type of

13:20 suffering that we actually choose

13:24 well what if the suffering that’s been

13:25 imposed on me is suffering i decide to

13:27 choose

13:30 i’m going to treat this like suffering

13:32 i’ve chosen because at some point i was

13:35 gonna choose suffering anyway if i

13:36 wanted to grow

13:38 well

13:39 this just this just gave me in a form i

13:41 didn’t see coming but okay here we go

13:43 this is my suffering

13:45 i was gonna choose suffering anyway if

13:48 you run a marathon anyone who’s

13:50 listening to this who’s ever run a

13:51 marathon you chose suffering

13:54 anyone who listens to this who went to

13:56 the gym in the last week you chose

13:59 suffering

14:01 or what if the suffering that was

14:02 imposed on you becomes the suffering you

14:04 choose

14:06 and there’s that stoic concept that

14:08 stomach concept we’ve talked about

14:09 before amor fati love your fate what

14:12 happens to you can you

14:14 embrace it with both arms and say i’m

14:17 gonna

14:18 embrace

14:19 the challenge the pain of this moment

14:21 right now and take it on

14:23 yeah or maybe go a step further and say

14:26 it’s

14:27 i’m not just dealing with something i

14:28 would never have chosen to deal with

14:30 i’m in a way i’m just substituting i i

14:34 was going to choose that really

14:35 difficult thing to do this year

14:37 but now that this has come along

14:39 i that

14:40 i can switch that out i found my

14:42 difficult thing this year

14:45 you know i could substitute this for

14:47 that thing i was gonna do this year

14:50 that’s a powerful way of looking at it

14:51 and by the way for a lot of people who

14:53 go through breakups one of the things i

14:54 say is maybe you chose it even more than

14:56 you thought you did

15:00 if

15:01 for example

15:03 your breakup happened because you had a

15:05 conversation with someone

15:07 about something that you needed more of

15:09 maybe more commitment maybe you needed

15:12 to be respected more maybe you needed

15:13 them to try harder maybe you didn’t feel

15:15 they were communicating with you enough

15:18 you essentially you spoke up

15:20 about your needs

15:22 and that precipitated the breakup

15:25 because you spoke up that person decided

15:28 oh god this is all too much i can’t do

15:30 this

15:34 you broke up with them

15:38 it may feel like they broke up with you

15:42 but it could be just as accurate to say

15:44 you broke up with them

15:46 because finally you decided to voice

15:48 your needs

15:49 because why did you break up today

15:51 well because i i i made a fuss of

15:54 something today right

15:55 maybe you didn’t make a fuss about it

15:57 last month

15:58 or over the last six months maybe you

16:00 didn’t tell that person how you’ve been

16:02 feeling for years

16:04 so in that time you were choosing not to

16:06 break up with them you were choosing not

16:08 to have a conversation that you know

16:10 could lead somewhere bad

16:12 but today you chose to have the

16:13 conversation why because on some level

16:16 on some level some part of you

16:20 was ready to risk something

16:23 so if that resulted in a breakup take

16:25 some ownership for that of that breakup

16:28 don’t be the victim of that breakup take

16:30 some ownership oh we broke up because i

16:33 stated my needs

16:36 so in a sense i broke up with them

16:40 i was the one who started the breakup

16:44 they just pulled the natural trigger

16:46 they did what i pushed them to do

16:48 because they couldn’t give me more

16:50 and i asked them to give me more thereby

16:53 thereby

16:54 precipitating this breakup then you can

16:56 really take ownership of it

16:59 and say

17:00 this is i i’m here because i played a

17:02 part in this

17:04 albeit for all the right reasons

17:07 i’m suffering right now because i made

17:10 an important decision for myself to

17:12 speak up and that led to a breakup and

17:15 now i’m on my own and it’s

17:16 excruciatingly painful it’s so difficult

17:20 there’s a lot of pain ahead in this

17:22 process

17:23 but

17:24 i’m gonna take some

17:26 i’m gonna take some ownership of that

17:28 pain

17:30 and in doing so this becomes a kind of

17:32 suffering that i have chosen

17:35 and thereby i can embrace it as a growth

17:38 exercise as opposed to simply something

17:40 that

17:41 i have to

17:42 grip my teeth and try to white knuckle

17:45 my way through

17:46 and hope i survive

17:48 no we don’t go to the gym and hope we

17:50 survive we go to the gym in anticipation

17:54 of growth demanding growth as the reward

17:57 for our time and energy go into your

17:59 breakup demanding

18:01 growth the same way that when you do a

18:04 bicep curl you demand that your bicep

18:07 grow

18:09 i’m doing this so that you grow

18:12 well go into the breakup demanding

18:15 the growth

18:17 i’m demanding i’m going to get growth

18:19 out of this i’m not hanging on for

18:21 survival i’m demanding those muscles to

18:24 grow right now so that i can be a bigger

18:26 person when this is done i know you are

18:28 going to love and get so much out of

18:30 this next video go check it out here and

18:33 i will see you over there this terrible

18:35 feeling you have right now about losing

18:36 this person those two words if nothing

18:39 else if you’re at the worst moment of

18:41 your breakup if nothing else just

18:42 remember

18:43 emotions change

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock