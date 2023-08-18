How to Keep Your Mood up in Summer Heat

By LOGAN BURTCH-BUUS-ARIZONA

Summer months are often full of happy moments and a sense of freedom, but it’s not all fun in the sun. Sometimes, higher temperatures and changing social obligations can make long, hot days seem more tiresome than liberating.

What is it about changing weather that causes changes in mental health?

Fluctuations in mood during different times of the year can be attributed to various factors, including changes in season, light exposure, and social and environmental influences, says Rohit Madan, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona.

With the summer heat in full swing, Madan clarifies the science behind seasonal affective disorder and how to keep cool and happy:

Q: Why and how does weather affect our mood?

A: The influence of weather on mood is a complex topic, and research has shown that both winter and summer months can impact our mood.

Changes in daylight duration and exposure to natural light can affect our circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles and various physiological processes. Reduced exposure to natural light during shorter winter days or excessive exposure to bright light during longer summer days can disrupt our circadian rhythm and contribute to mood changes. Weather and light exposure can also influence the production and regulation of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and melatonin, which are involved in mood regulation.

Weather conditions can also influence our daily activities and social interactions, which in turn affect our mood. Factors like extreme heat, humidity, or disrupted routines due to weather changes can contribute to feelings of discomfort, fatigue, irritability, and social isolation. Social isolation, holiday stress, or financial pressures during certain times of the year may exacerbate depressive symptoms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Q: Many people associate seasonal affective disorder with winter months, but can it really happen in the summer?

A: While seasonal affective disorder is commonly associated with the winter season, there is growing recognition and evidence that some individuals may experience depressive symptoms during the summer months.

This phenomenon is often referred to as summertime SAD or reverse SAD. There has been limited research into this subset of depression, but about 10% of people with SAD have summertime worsening of mood symptoms, and as psychiatrists, we do see it.

Q: How does the summer—and particularly the heat—affect our physical well-being and mental health?

A: High temperatures and humidity can lead to physiological changes in the body, including increased heart rate, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalances. These factors can contribute to fatigue, irritability, and mood disturbances. Pollen levels are often high in the summer, and this can trigger allergies and asthma, and therefore inflammation, which can also contribute to feelings of fatigue and depression.

Schedule changes for people with seasonal occupations, such as teachers, may make people feel out of sorts due to loss of structure in the summer. Even slight changes in schedule can impact mental health. For office workers, workflow might change. If other people are out, you may be doing extra work to compensate. Similarly, summer break for kids can add more stress for families, financially and emotionally, from child care needs in addition to schedule changes.

High temperatures and humidity during the summer can also interfere with sleep quality and duration. Sometimes, longer summer hours can throw people off. Sleep schedules may be impacted. Sleep disturbances have been linked to increased stress, irritability, and mood alterations. Other issues like fatigue, impaired cognitive function, and even compromised immune function are also seen.

Q: What are some symptoms to look out for during the summer related to depression?

A: The symptoms of summer seasonal affective disorder are similar to those of winter-onset seasonal affective disorder or major depressive disorder. Some differences are that in the summer you are more likely to experience insomnia, weight loss, and anxiety than people with winter-onset seasonal affective disorder. You may also be more irritable and have trouble concentrating.

Q: Are there specific, heat-safe activities known to help prevent summertime depression?

A: Engaging in heat-safe activities during the summer can be beneficial for mental health and can potentially help prevent or alleviate symptoms of depression. It’s important to prioritize personal preferences and health conditions and consult with health care professionals for individualized recommendations.

Getting enough sleep is especially important during the summer months, when the days are longer and it can be harder to fall asleep. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, as these substances can worsen insomnia and anxiety. While avoiding caffeine, make sure to also stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially water.

You should also engage in activities that promote self-care, relaxation, and stress reduction. This may include practicing mindfulness or meditation, engaging in regular physical exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, getting sufficient sleep, and establishing a daily routine. Guided meditation apps or online resources can provide structured practices suitable for different needs and levels of experience.

Engaging in indoor physical activities, such as yoga, Pilates, dancing, or home workouts, can help boost mood, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. It allows individuals to stay active while avoiding excessive heat exposure.

You can also pursue indoor hobbies, such as reading, puzzles, cooking, gardening indoor plants, or engaging in crafts to provide a sense of accomplishment, relaxation, and enjoyment while staying cool indoors. Engaging in creative activities, such as painting, drawing, writing, or playing a musical instrument, can provide an outlet for self-expression, promote relaxation, and enhance mood.

People should also make sure to connect with supportive family members, friends, or support groups who can offer understanding, empathy, and assistance. Social support can play a crucial role in managing depression and enhancing overall well-being.

Finally, remember to reach out to a mental health professional for an accurate assessment and appropriate treatment options tailored to your specific needs. They can provide therapy, recommend medication if necessary and offer guidance throughout the process.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Source: University of Arizona

—

Previously Published on futurity.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock