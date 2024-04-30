How to Keep Your Pets Cool in Hot Weather

There’s plenty you can do to look after your pets when the weather heats up. Here’s how.

Throughout a heatwave it’s important to remember that if you’re feeling hot and bothered the animals around you probably are too.

Here’s our tips to keep your pets cool and comfortable during hot weather:

Ensure pets have cool spots where they can avoid the sun and heat.

Provide plenty of drinking water for all animals and make sure the bowl is in a shaded place. You can also add large pieces of ice.

Never leave an animal alone in a car, even for a short period of time and even if the windows are open. The temperature inside a car can top 50 degrees within a few minutes.

When it comes time to walk the dog think about the heat of the footpath. Dog’s paws can burn easily so if you wouldn’t walk on it barefoot, it’s too hot for your pet.

If possible, give your pets access to tiled surfaces indoors as they’re cooler than carpet.

Freeze your dog’s food so it can lick it like an ice block.

Keep caged birds in the shade, don’t disturb them during the day and spray them occasionally with a fine mist of water.

Wet down your chook run – chickens will stay cooler if they can sit on wet ground.

Use a beach umbrella to shade outdoor fishponds.

Even with indoor aquariums, move them away from any windows that might be radiating heat throughout the day.

Make sure rabbit and guinea pig hutches are in the shade all day. Consider your backyard, areas with morning shade can end up in full sun by the afternoon.

For more information visit living with wildlife.

This story was originally posted in December 2015.

—

Previously Published on environment.sa.gov.au with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew

Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash