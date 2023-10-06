How To Make Dad’s Meatloaf | Dad, How Do I?

Dad, how do I?

How to Make Dad’s Meatloaf

Sautee

1/2 Cup Chopped Onions

2 Cloves of Garlic

Mix Together

3/4 Cup Bread Crumbs

1 Teaspoon Thyme

1 Egg

1/2 Cup Ketchup

1/4 Cup Ketchup

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

Ground Pepper

Add

1 1/2 pounds Hamburger

Mix Together

Shape into a loaf on a Foil Lined Cookie Sheet

Put in a 350F oven for 50 Minutes

Spread the remaining 1/4 Cup Ketchup over the top.

Put back in the oven for 10 Minutes

Remove from oven – Internal Temperature should be 160F

Let Cool before Slicing

Enjoy!

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Hey kids, welcome to another edition of Cooking with Dad. Today I’m going to show you how to make a fairly simple meatloaf. Just a few ingredients, eight to ten ingredients, I think, and probably half of them you have around your house already. So I’m just going to walk you through that. But first, I have a dad joke for you. So, what do you call a pair of dress shoes made of hamburger? Meat loafers. Anyway, let’s get started.

Okay, so the first thing we want to do is we want to go ahead and add a little bit of olive oil. Okay, and then we’re gonna add a half a cup of onions. Okay, and then we’re gonna add two cloves of garlic. Okay, we’re just going to simmer that for just a couple of minutes. Okay, so now we’re just gonna walk through the ingredients, and I’m gonna have this in the description of the video too, so you can refer to that as well if you need it. Okay, so first, we’re gonna add three-quarters cups of breadcrumbs. We’re gonna add a half a cup of ketchup. You’re going to actually need three-quarters cup, so you’ll need a separate quarter cup of ketchup because you’re going to put that on later. Okay, so we add that, and then we’re gonna add an egg. Okay, and we’re gonna add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Worcestershire sauce, that I do get. Okay, tablespoon of that. And then we’re gonna add a half a teaspoon of salt, and then we’re going to add, actually, we got some thyme, I forgot about that. We got a teaspoon of thyme that we’re going to add in. Okay, actually, I can keep all of them nice together, and then we’re gonna add some pepper. You know, this is kind of up to you how much pepper you want to add. That’s about what I’m gonna do right there. Okay, so we’re gonna add those onions and the garlic that we sautéed earlier. We’re gonna go ahead and put those in. Okay, I mix that all up. Now we’re gonna go ahead and add our hamburger, and you’re just gonna get your hands in there, mix it all up together. Okay, make sure your hands are clean.

And we’re saving that other little quarter cup of ketchup for when we, partway through near the end, we’re going to go ahead and put that across the top and just kind of paint it on the top. Okay, so I’ll just mix this together. So you want to get your hands in there and mix it up good. You want to mix it for about 20 seconds. You don’t want to overmix it because that’ll make the meat dense, and then it’ll be hard instead of soft. Okay, so then I’m just going to transfer this to a foil-lined pan. You might think, and you know, I think when I was younger, it was cooked where it was put into a bread pan. You don’t want to do that. And the reason why is because if you do, it’ll sit in the oil right, and you want the oil to drain off. Any oil that comes out, any fat that comes out, you want it to kind of drain off, and so that’s why you do that. Okay, and we’re going to put this in a 350-degree oven for about an hour, and then you want to put in a thermometer and test it to see. It should be at about 160 degrees internal temperature because you want to, with hamburger, you always want to make sure it’s cooked right. A steak you can get away with it being rare. Hamburgers got to be cooked all the way through. Okay, or ground beef. Ground beef needs to be cooked all the way through. All right, I’m going to do that all the time, just so you know. If I call something hamburger, it’s ground beef. Okay, all right, so we’re ready to go. Put that in the oven.

Okay, so it’s been in there for 50 minutes. We’re going to go ahead and pull it out and then we’re going to smear a little bit of ketchup, that last little bit of ketchup on it, and put it back in for the last 10 minutes. Spread the remaining quarter cup of ketchup all over the top of the meatloaf, and then we’ll put it back in the oven for 10 minutes. Okay, we’re going to put it back in the oven. Okay, we’re getting ready to pull out the meatloaf, and you just got to make sure the internal temperature is 160 degrees. So we’re going to put a thermometer inside. Looks good. Okay, so we just need to check the internal temperature and make sure it’s 160 degrees. Perfect, it’s actually a little bit above that, so we’re good to go. We just need to let it cool off a little bit, and then we’ll slice it up and we’re ready to eat it.

All right, so there you go. I hope that was helpful for you. It’s a fairly easy recipe. You really can’t go wrong. Just gotta make sure, again, with hamburger, that you get it to 160 degrees internal temperature. With ground beef, it’s especially important. With ground beef, it’s especially important too. So for the ground beef, you want to make sure that it’s 160 degrees internal temperature when you make meatloaf. Right, just to be safe. I think what happens is people overcook it to make sure, and then it’s not moist anymore. It’s not very good. So anyway, I hope that was helpful for you. Thanks for watching, and God bless you.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

Link to my book: https://amzn.to/3idKKzq Official Website: https://www.dadhowdoiofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadhowdoi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dadhowdoi

Disclaimer:

Photo credit: iStock