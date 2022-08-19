How to Manage a Long-distance Relationship

Long-distance relationships can be challenging. Feeling alone, lovesick, or even depressed is common when your partner is away for too long. Sometimes, it gets to the point where you question if it’s even worth it.

When I was 18 years old, I fell in love with a foreign-exchange student from Norway. She came to attend school in California for one year. Even though I knew she would return home, I was sad when she did. We stayed in touch, and agreed to continue our relationship. Two years later, she moved to California and we got married.

But those two years between us falling in love and getting married were difficult. No matter what, we pulled through, and there were several things that kept us going.

Travel Often

Even though your significant other may be on the other side of the world, that doesn’t mean you cannot visit them. Make as many trips as you can to see that person. This is also a good way to meet their family, friends, and way of life.

Also, get that person to come visit you. In the United States, there are restrictions for how often a non-citizen can enter the country. Make sure to pay attention to these restrictions, or your partner may never get to visit.

Promise to Call

When you are not able to see that person for several months, it can feel like you will never see them again. It can be discouraging to stay in the relationship. But if you truly love that person, you will find a way to make it work. If there’s a will, there’s a way.

When the two of you are feeling distant, promise to give them a call soon. If they are in a different time zone, you may need to plan the call ahead of time. Regardless, making that promise will give them, and you, something to look forward to.

Face-timing your significant other is also a good option. Today’s technology gives the opportunity to interact with someone across the world instantly. It also allows you to see that person’s face as they talk. You can see their smile, hear their laugh, and even blow a kiss. These can be very comforting to those in a long-distance relationship.

Talk About the Future

Having something to look forward to can keep that relationship going. Talk to your partner about things you want to do with them. This can be something in the short term, like eating at your favorite restaurant together. It can also be a life goal, such as buying a house together.

If you have a trip to visit your partner coming up, talk about what the two of you will do. Or, talk about planning the next trip. The point is to always look forward to something, and create anticipation for what’s next. This can help pass the time better until you and your partner can finally live together.

Create a Plan

Ideally, you are in a long-distance relationship in the hopes that you will one day live with your partner. If that’s the case, create a plan to make that happen. Will you move to them? Or will they move to you?

In the United States, there is a complicated process for gaining citizenship. The best ways are to either marry your partner, or find a company that is willing to hire them. They can then apply for a marriage visa or a work visa. From there, they can work towards permanent residence.

Make sure to review the legal process of becoming a citizen in the country that you will live in with your partner. It could take months, or even years, before citizenship is granted. In the meantime, talk with your partner and create a plan to fulfill your goals.

Pushing through the hard times is key to a long-distance relationship. Travel to them, fly them out to see you, and promise to call or face-time often. Talk about what the future holds, and create a plan to make it come true. When you finally get to live with your partner, it is a very good feeling.

Featured image Shutterstock