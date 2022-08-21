How to Overcome a Breakup

Breakups are painful and can leave you with a lot of grief. And getting over a breakup is not always simple, especially if you were really in love and had planned and envisaged spending the rest of your life with the other person. You’ll need the following methods to pull yourself out of this miserable situation:

Go out more

Begin socializing. Make friends. Go out to bars, clubs, parties, or wherever you believe there will be more people for you to interact with. Choose based on your interests.

Love to read? Join a book club.

Love startups? Join Startup forums and find ones happening offline.

If you are unable to go out, download online applications to make new friends. Bumble BFF is a good one.

The main advantage of it is that you’ll come to realize that there are lots of interesting individuals out there who would love to be with you and treat you right, giving you the self-assurance and therefore, confidence to stop chasing your ex.

Maintain distance from your ex

It’s crucial to keep your distance from your ex. Because you are emotionally sensitive and fearful of not finding a compatible mate, you are more likely to text your ex after a split, which is not the right thing to do.

Additionally, there’s a good chance that you’ll act like a needy person who would give up anything for their lover. You might become a slave to the relationship and sacrifice yourself to save it. This not only deprives you of your enjoyment but also fails to lay the foundation for enduring love.

Focus on your health

Despite the cliche that “health equals wealth,” its significance cannot be overstated. You need to start focusing on nutrition, exercise, and sleep. If you establish a pattern and treat your body with the respect and care that it so deserves, a lot of your anxiety will naturally fade away. (Exercise is a scientifically proven method to cure depression.)

Nutrition:

Find a diet that suits your needs. If it’s possible for you, look for expert nutritionist assistance. If not, consult Rujuta Diwekar’s books, which are jam-packed with nutritional knowledge. Avoid restrictive diets that lack nutrition and are unsustainable. Make sure to pay attention to your water consumption and get in your recommended 8 to 10 glasses per day.

Workout:

Yoga, aerobics, and weight training should all be included. Focusing only on cardio can be bad for you because it causes muscle loss. Additionally, a healthy, well-functioning body depends on strong muscles.

Rest and Recovery:

Never should we undervalue how important sleep is to our daily life. As crucial as exercise is rest. You won’t get the most out of your exercise regimen if your body does not have enough time to unwind.

Pick a project that you love

This is the ideal moment to start that dream project you’ve been putting off or to pick up some new skills. Put all of the unpleasant emotional energy toward something productive. Your attention will be diverted from your ex and directed toward something worthwhile.

You will feel better about yourself, become much more independent, and have more self-confidence. Additionally, this will give you the confidence to select partners who are good for you, respect who you are, and desire you.

Get back in touch with friends

Friends are always able to provide a cozy setting where you can express your emotions and simply disconnect from the outside world.

On their shoulders, you can sob, bitch about your ex (although I would highly recommend a therapist for this), or just sit and watch a movie. It might be your own cozy, joyful space. And the more you connect with these happy emotions, the more distance you will build from your grief.

This distance will give you the chance to laugh once more, which is crucial when you are getting through a painful situation.

