How to Parent Teens? Steps 3 & 4

Here’s the link for step 1 & 2 .. https://medium.com/a-parent-is-born/how-to-parent-teens-steps-1-2-c4fcf3fa8e70

Step 3: Say SORRY for your wrong actions

Dear parent, do you apologize to your child for your wrong actions?

We are humans and all of us make mistakes. Teens parents usually make that mistake while correcting their teen’s behavior.

Jumping into conclusions and assuming things without even giving a good thought on the underlying cause of misbehavior; they normally act/behave in a way which instead of solidifying the relation, creates a huge gap.

What’s interesting is …most of the times, parents are aware about this mistake.

The main question now is … Is there any way they can fix this wrongdoing?

Yes! The answer is pretty simple and so simple that everybody tends to neglect the power of this magical word “Sorry!”

Yes, it’s this four letter word “SORRY” and that’s it! It immediately fixes up the things. Isn’t it?

But, is it as simple as it sounds? No…..absolutely not. Parents need to keep their ego aside …which most parents find very hard to do! Isn’t it?

“SORRY” not only brings you one step closer to your child but also you are setting a great example to them to follow.

So the next time if you ever felt you did something wrong, don’t be afraid to say this powerful word to your child.

Believe me, It will only solidify your relation and bring you both one step closer 🙂

Step 4: Seek their suggestion/guidance on important topics

Have you involved them in meaningful discussions — Should we buy house or lease it? How should we invest money in real estate?

If yes, do you give them listening ear?

If yes, do you listen to them for the sake of listening or you ACTUALLY listen and give great deal of thought and VALUE to their ideas and you would to any adult?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Values ideas doesn’t necessarily means agreeing. You may or may not agree to their opinion /suggestion.

By doing so, you’re making a very important point to them loud and clear …and that is their opinions MATTER to you and they are not a mere addition in family BUT an important part of the family!

If you’re not doing this, start doing this as soon as you can, because very soon, as a response to your above action, your teen will come to you for guidance, if he/she is not already.

Congratulations, you just brought yourself one more step closer to your child.

Please try step 1, 2, 3 & 4 and comment below on how it went. I will then tell you, step 5 & 6.

Remember, parenting is like potter’s hand in the potter’s wheel. You can end up making very beautiful looking or very ugly looking pottery. Choice is yours!

Parents, you have a most important role to play in providing the right environment to the child where he/she can learn, grow and excel.

Be a friend, not a parent 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Steve DiMatteo on Unsplash