How To Save Money Publishing Your Book [Podcast]

On the ninth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, our hot topic will help you save money! Save money writing a book? You heard that right. It’s possible and Hilary and her Bookmark team helps peeps do it every day. This is the beauty of bundling and unbundling with a caring crew.

Just as authors aren’t one size fits all, and there are massive variations in book length, author aptitude, the services needed, and heck, even how the needs of the digital publishing company have changed, you don’t and shouldn’t approach writing and publishing your book with a broad brush. On this episode, get ready for some truth bombs (is that still a thing?) concerning three areas where you need to invest your time and money, and more where you don’t. And we’re not talking about a few hundreds here and there, but actual savings that can turn writing a book from a pipe dream into a realized vision.

You never want anyone to question your book’s professional appearance. Make sure that if there is a task you don’t want to do, or can’t do well, you hire out. Examine whether you have more money or time resources–and what the tradeoff is.

As always, reach out to us if you have questions, and especially if you are ready to get started writing. Even if you have just a glimmer of an idea. That’s how all books start and catch fire, after all. Visit GBYPodcast.com for guidance.

It’s easier than you think to become an author. You just need a little faith and a solid team.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Write on!

