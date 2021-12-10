Get Daily Email
How To Save Money Publishing Your Book [Podcast]

How To Save Money Publishing Your Book [Podcast]

It’s possible and Hilary and her Bookmark team helps peeps do it every day.

by

 

On the ninth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, our hot topic will help you save money! Save money writing a book? You heard that right. It’s possible and Hilary and her Bookmark team helps peeps do it every day. This is the beauty of bundling and unbundling with a caring crew.

.

.

Just as authors aren’t one size fits all, and there are massive variations in book length, author aptitude, the services needed, and heck, even how the needs of the digital publishing company have changed, you don’t and shouldn’t approach writing and publishing your book with a broad brush.  On this episode, get ready for some truth bombs (is that still a thing?) concerning three areas where you need to invest your time and money, and more where you don’t. And we’re not talking about a few hundreds here and there, but actual savings that can turn writing a book from a pipe dream into a realized vision.

A few hints:

  1. You never want anyone to question your book’s professional appearance.
  2. Make sure that if there is a task you don’t want to do, or can’t do well, you hire out.
  3. Examine whether you have more money or time resources–and what the tradeoff is.

As always, reach out to us if you have questions, and especially if you are ready to get started writing. Even if you have just a glimmer of an idea. That’s how all books start and catch fire, after all. Visit GBYPodcast.com for guidance.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode and leave us a review–especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes. (You know you want to).

It’s easier than you think to become an author. You just need a little faith and a solid team.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Write on!

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

