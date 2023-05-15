How to Stop Generational Differences Derailing DEI Initiatives

There has been a tug-o-war between the four different generations in the workplace and their views on diversity, equity and inclusion practices, as of late. As millions of Baby Boomers retire each year, the workforce welcomes many more Generation Z workers and their demand for a more inclusive workplace. Research indicates that those of the Baby Boomer generation view DEI lower on their list of workplace priorities, members of Generation X have mixed views, Millennials recognize its importance, and Generation Z, the most diverse and most-educated American generation yet, believe that workplace equity is imperative. They feel so strongly about inclusive workplace cultures that they rank it above flexibility and compensation as a priority. With this shift in generational leadership in organizations, many leaders wonder, how can I get all generations, with their vastly differing views, invested in creating a more inclusive workplace?

In my 8+ years of experience leading DEI programs, I have observed the generational differences and the complications organizations are faced when they work toward establishing a more inclusive culture. All too often, these obstacles arise when an organization’s approach to DEI caters to only one or two of the generational groups. I have worked with organizations that opt to make DEI mandatory, from a compliance perspective, which inevitably led to backlash from their Baby Boomer and Generation X employees. Other organizations have opted to pursue a bottom-up approach, in which the responsibility to lead the Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) falls solely on the Millenial and Generation Z groups, and more often than not, outside of work hours. These are two approaches that have proven ineffective because there was a failure to understand the different generational groups. Without acknowledging each generational group and how their experiences in the workforce shaped their perspectives, organizations risk further polarizing their employees’ perceptions of DEI.

There is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the different generational groups and how they view DEI. By implementing these three key strategies- Identify, Plan and Measure.

Identify the generational groups in your organization

Understanding the generational groups, their priorities, what energizes them, and how to connect with them in a meaningful way is the first and most important step in bridging the gap. Having insight into the experiences that shaped each generation’s perspectives, will help you understand how to effectively engage them.

Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964): In the aftermath of WWII there was a “boom” in birth-rates, which is how those born during this time came to be known as the Baby Boomers. They are credited with the invention of the modern workplace and witnessed and experienced: the Feminist Movement, the Civil Rights Movement, Recessions, and the Pandemic. They recognize the importance of diversity but are less likely to see a need for inclusion at work. Baby Boomers entered the workforce when the Traditionalists or Silent Generation (now retired) were at the helm when DEI was discussed rarely, if at all, and strong work ethics and loyalty were prioritized. Therefore, they view diversity as a morality and compliance issue, which they tend to focus solely on representation in an organization. They value individualism and were conditioned to see DEI as a personal or political issue that does not belong at work.

When it comes to DEI work, the Baby Boomer and Gen X groups tend to focus solely on the representation of diversity, whereas Millennials and, even more so, Gen Z focus on inclusion and behavior. Millennials respond positively to DEI-focused environments and are 23% more actively engaged when their organizations foster inclusive workplace cultures according to Deloitte. The members of Generation Z view DEI as “non-negotiable” in the workplace, often rating it as the top priority when considering potential employers.

Plan to engage all

It is important to carefully plan how you will engage all employees across different generations. Rather than mandating employees’ participation in DEI initiatives, consider making it a part of the expectations you set forth for all. This language shift may feel subtle, however, it resonates better across different generation groups. Given the high value for individualism in the workplace, and the negative perceptions of mandatory training and compliance, Baby Boomers and Gen Xers can align DEI with their individualist values, and have more freedom of choice on how they participate in DEI.

I recommend a “choose your own adventure” approach to DEI in which the leadership of the organization emphasizes the importance of participating in DEI initiatives to all employees. Leadership should then encourage all employees to select a way (or better yet, a few ways) to engage that is comfortable and energizing to them personally. This could be in the form of virtual learning programs (private, on-demand), in-person workshops (opportunity to engage with fellow co-workers, build community), leadership team programming (train the leader), and participation in workplace supported groups and activities- book clubs, ERGs, Community Projects, or DEI committees. All activities and learning opportunities should be accessible during work hours as the burden should not be placed on employees outside of work hours. The key is to emphasize that some action and activity is expected as a part of overall performance. It is becoming a common practice for leadership to evaluate an employee’s participation in DEI as a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) in their performance reviews. It should also be noted that it is important to recognize those who are doing the work, participating, exemplifying allyship and energizing others. Celebrating and acknowledging those who engage will motivate more hesitant employees and create a more supportive environment.

Measure, track, and adjust

62% of organizations devote little or no resources to DEI, and even fewer measure the impact. To see how impactful DEI is at an organization, it’s critical to measure the data by several key demographics and not just race and gender. Generation is one of the most important demographics and is not to be overlooked when evaluating progress. When organizations understand the perceptions of DEI across generational groups, they can successfully refine their approach and keep their employees energized and engaged. This cannot be achieved without a baseline of data in the organization and is essential in order to prioritize what you are offering.

To establish a baseline, here are some questions to consider for measuring DEI in the different generational groups. (Likert Scale)

Our organization is committed to DEI.

Our workplace is fair for people with diverse backgrounds.

I feel seen, heard and feel a sense of belonging at our organization.

In the past three months, I have participated in a DEI activity.

Our leadership team communicates openly and honestly about DEI.

Consider these questions as a starting point. There are scientifically validated DEI measurement tools that pinpoint specific problems and solutions. Once an organization has a baseline, perceptions can be measured over time, and continuously improved. Rather than a one-size fits all approach, generations can be empowered to participate in DEI in a way that is comfortable and palatable for them, and hopefully, energizes them to continue to progress.

Organizations that truly understand the varying perceptions of the different generational groups and how to engage them in DEI initiatives, set firm expectations for participation and measure changes in perception over time, are at a competitive advantage. To be relevant to the generation entering the workforce and future customers, organizations must stay committed to DEI long-term, and bring more people into the conversation rather than perpetuating generational polarization.

This post was previously published on The HRDirector.

Photo credit: iStock