How To Tell if a Guy Likes You. 14 Signs

You have a crush on someone, or maybe your spidey senses are tingling and you feel like this guy likes you, but you’re still unsure.

Some of the signs you might have seen in your favorite rom-com movies and some of the signs you haven’t.

This is some real stuff we’re doing here and we tend to do this to get our crush’s attention. Here are 14 signs on how to tell if a guy likes you.

1. Makes You Laugh

A good way to grow his heart is through laughter. If he can make you smile, laugh, and be happy at the same time. You know, he’s trying to charm you through his humor.

A lot of people like to be happy and laugh, it lightens up the mood and makes a person more attractive. If he’s constantly bringing laughter into your life. You know, he’s trying very best to woo you.

2. Watch His Body Language

This is one of those things that will betray him, even if he likes you but can’t come out and confess it.

His body language will reveal how he feels about you deep down inside. If you suspect that a guy likes you then pay attention to his body when he is with you.

Body language has been proven scientifically to communicate attraction. Pay attention to how his body is positioned. Does he lean in towards you when he talks? Are his feet pointing towards you? These are positive signs that he is interested in.

3. Introduces You to His Friends

If he didn’t like you, he wouldn’t invite you to places or hang out with his friends. If he does, he has a huge crush on you and want to see if you get along with them.

The reason for doing this is so you guys can both create memorable experiences together and if you both are into parties, you know for sure he will ask you to come along on the next one.

4. Watch His Friends Closely

Some guys can spend a lot of time talking about girls and therefore you can be sure that if he likes you, his friends might know.

Whenever you’re close to him and his friends, pay attention to what his friends are doing. They may excuse themselves just to give you some alone time or just start making subtle jokes and making fun of him. Watch if his friends smile when you push the group or if they started teasing him afterward.

If they do, then it’s a good indicator that he likes YOU.

5. Makes Eye Contact

This is another telltale sign that he likes you.

If a man likes you he will maintain long eye contact with you when you are talking. His eyebrows may be lifted and his eyes will be dilated. Here’s something interesting. If you catch him staring at your mouth, he may be romantically into you or you just have something in your teeth. So pay attention to his eyes and see if they are on you or always wandering around.

6. Has Endless Questions For You

If a guy has questions, that’s a strong indicator that he likes you. He wants to know everything about you from how you were as a kid to what kind of weird talents you have.

One major giveaway question you can ask is Do you have a boyfriend? If he is not interested in you? He will definitely not care and won’t ask that question. In addition, he wants to keep the conversation going with you because he doesn’t want to lose you.

At the same time. If he finds out that you have similar interests as him. He will dive deeper into it and share some of his experiences with you as well.

7. Gets Nervous

The reality is that if you get nervous, he’s probably nervous as well.

If he likes you, you may act nervous. However, nervousness can be be treated differently by different people. Some can talk super fast, while others lack words to say. Also, observe if his hands are shaking or if he is stammering before running him off as not interested. Just realize that whatever he’s doing right now are symptoms of nervousness.

8. Starts to Share Similar Interests As You

In order to get your attention. He can adopt the things you like and do the things you do.

The best way to do that is to get to know your interests and hobbies. If you notice, all of a sudden he starts to watch your favorite TV show or listen to your favorite songs. Then you know he’s doing that so he can later use it in a conversation with you. And the best way of course to connect with you is through common interests.

9. Spends a Lot of Time With You

Most guys like their space and want to spend time with their friends and play their games or watch their sports.

In case you notice that he’s given up his friends just to spend time with you then he must be attracted to you. Next time you can test it out to see if it’s true, call him for a walk when you think there’s a football or basketball game he likes to watch. If he’s willing to ditch the game to hang out with you, there’s a big possibility he likes you.

10. Treats You Differently

When a guy likes you, he would treat you differently. He may also be acting differently towards you, especially in a group setting.

If he starts getting protective or just supporting you overall, then there’s a huge chance that he likes you. Another thing to check is how he behaves with other girls. Do you see him flirting with other girls or do you see the same support and attention he gives them? If not then he is most likely only interested in you.

11. He Gives You Gifts

It’s not about the size or value of the gift that matters.

It’s about how thoughtful the gift is.

If there was this one time you told him you like a particular pen at the store and a few days later he surprises you with that pen then you can probably assume that he’s very tomboy and kind but of course only towards you because he likes you.

12. Compliments You Often

A guy who is interested in you will at all costs try to compliment you and make you feel special and warm. If you change anything about your hairstyle or clothing he will notice it and let you know that you wear it the best.

If he wasn’t interested in you, he won’t try to overload you with compliments and pay attention to you overall. If he gives you compliments about your inner beauty, then you know for sure he’s not just looking for your swing.

13. Smiles a lot With You

Smiling is a good use to attract people to like you.

He does it a lot around you so he can hope to attract you towards him.

Next time you are with him, notice how often he smiles. Plus get a closer look at his smile, is it genuine? Does his face light up overall? Do his cheeks go up and his eyes crease? you’ll notice that it’ll be a genuine smile if these signs are present.

14. Doesn’t Use His Phone Around You

Nowadays we feel like we’re married to our phones. It’s with us wherever we go and when we need it, it’s there.

Notice when you guys are hanging out, he rarely uses his phone. This means he enjoys spending quality time with you and is actively paying attention to you.

Using the phone while you’re talking is disrespectful, to begin with. So he understands that and wants to respect you.

If you find a guy that can give you that much attention then he’s definitely a keeper.

Overall, a lot of guys will try their best to get the growth they want and some of them fail in the process because the girl isn’t reciprocating.

Girls if you actually like the guy then send some signals back to give him the confidence to ask you out although some guys are stubborn and like to take things slow. Don’t just rule him out yet.

Give him some time and let him do his thing and that is if you think he’s worth the wait.

