How to Try Again to Have a Girlfriend

Sometimes it can be hard to find someone new to share the rest of your life with her or but it can be harder to wait without doing nothing about it. Finding new ways to meet new friends can be easier if you stop spending time wandering around and start making friends by joining at least five groups in one year. I numbered in this circle the family and old friends too because they can be revisited more often if you need someone with you.

What does it mean to stop wondering around?

Stop spending time and money alone in coffee shops, bars, night clubs or other similar places. Start cultivating your choices to join social groups. This how I started also my small magazine Foodie Friends by entering a Language Exchange community and after I decided to move forward I created new groups as Language Lounge and Foodie Friends to invite people I meet in other social spaces.

You might think that this is hard but every social engagement has a hierarchy to follow or challenge and either you are the outsider or the insider! What do you choose to be? I chose to start as a follower, then I challenged the other group members to join new activities. Everyone knows that this works excellent to make new friends and win a new date.

What to do if you are single and money broken?

Indeed, if you are money broken some things may be impossible for you. but you can still use the online space to create a group and invite them to visit a park with you. Maybe include a surprise guest from a famous book you read. This can be a good source of humour to your future friends, because creativity is helpful and it cures you from the impostor syndrome. There are ways to do things that don’t cost money–you just have to be creative.

Finally, stay away from vices like coffee, alcohol, smoking, and sugar habits. These may well end your life suddenly and your entire efforts will be in vane. They are also costly vices if you are money broken. Decide to be a better person and thrive to make new people relationships and if nothing works for you a nice pet can be a good choice, but do not let things be lost forever! Talk with someone.

Making friends, joining groups, having community, having support—these are all ways that can lead to a girlfriend.

Photo credit: Nick Fewings on Unsplash