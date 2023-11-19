How Your Wife Is Wired for Intimacy

Real connection and intimacy is like a meal, not a sugar fix.

Kristin Armstrong

It’s fairly common for you to act like everyone else experiences the world the same way you do.

After all, you’d never get anything done if you were distracted by all the ways someone could act and think differently from you.

I mean, if you interpret things in a certain way—and you consider yourself pretty normal—everyone should see it the same way.

That is the big relationship mistake most people make. And it’s fatal when it comes to intimacy.

There’s a saying in neurobiology that neurons that fire together wire together. This has big implications for both the quantity and quality of your sex life.

Men tend to have an orgasm upwards of 90% of the time you engage in sexual activity. Does this match your experience?

Do you know how often your wife has an orgasm?

Is it every time? Half the time? A third?

Would you know if she’s faking one? (Hopefully she never does that!)

If she doesn’t have a real one almost every time, what is that doing to her intimacy wiring?

The first step is making sure that the relationship is foundationally strong. You have established an environment of trust and emotional safety.

The next step is to develop and maintain emotional intimacy. Then sex becomes more than just a physical act. It becomes the pathway to deep connection.

Finally, it takes time. Women take longer to warm up and be ready to be physical. This can make them feel self-conscious and selfish. So they might short-circuit the process if they believe they are inconveniencing you.

Hence part of the reason they might not reach orgasm. If your wife feels like she is taking too long, it will impact her ability to orgasm. She might pretend to have one. She might just tell you to go ahead with your own pleasure.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And her pleasure neurons will wire to an activity that isn’t really pleasurable for her.

If this is happening, your sex life will not be all it can be. In fact, it can turn into an uphill battle.

Women have tremendous potential for pleasure. That is the sole purpose of the clitoris. It has no other reason to exist.

So making sure your relationship is on good footing, that you are connecting outside of the bedroom, and that both of you are firing/wiring for pleasure, your sex life will be fantastic.

—

Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

Featured image iStock